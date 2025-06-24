Sources Reveal Concerning Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks Intel Amid Nixed Kevin Durant Trade Details

“Dillon Brooks will be missed. I get the move, but what he brought to this team —the culture, the mentality, the identity under Ime Udoka — won’t be forgotten” wrote Houston Texans reporter Stressan earlier today. Dillon the Villain’s 2-year journey with the Houston Rockets came to an conclusion a few days ago after Kevin Durant was traded to the franchise. Now, the responsibility of dealing with the player, whose ‘bad-boy’ personality would make the 90s Detroit Pistons proud, falls on another coach. However, if a 3-decade long radio host is to be believed, then Brooks might not be as much trouble to a team, its players, and its coaches, as one would believe.

Earlier today, Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix host John Gambadoro revealed talking with an anonymous NBA coach. The same told him that “everyone hates Dillon Brooks until he plays for you. Said he is dead serious about the game and will do everything you want and need. Can guard 1-3 and sometimes 4”.

In fact, Brooks’ prowess allowed him to go up and defend renowned stars like recent NBA champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and even Anthony Davis. Gambadoro also claimed that Brooks is somewhat like Draymond Green on the two sides of the court, and that he does better on good teams. After all, many of Brooks’ ‘incidents’, which we have familiarized ourselves with over the years, is because the player gets frustrated with losing.

The same reporter also raised Jalen Green on a pedestal. Gambadoro revealed that another reporter had told him that guarding the 23-year-old was amongst the hardest tasks he had to undergo. Therefore, one can forget just how much the other players were struggling when in front of Green.

This is a developing story…