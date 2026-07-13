Sources Reveal LeBron James’ Biggest Joel Embiid Concern That Can Impact 76ers Move

LeBron James has never shied away from teaming up with superstar talent, but history suggests availability has always mattered as much as ability. Back in 2018, Rich Paul explained that every major career decision, from Miami to Cleveland to Los Angeles, was driven by what LeBron believed gave him the best chance to accomplish his goals at that stage of his career. Now, as Philadelphia emerges as one of his strongest suitors, that same championship-first mindset is reportedly bringing fresh hesitation.

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According to NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, LeBron “has seriously considered Philadelphia, the fit alongside Embiid remains a massive, unresolved concern. In fact, whispers out of Philly indicate that if the 76ers want to secure LeBron, the pairing with Embiid is a non-starter; the preference would be to avoid playing them together entirely.”

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“Furthermore, sources reveal that on the Embiid side, James harbors deep concerns regarding Embiid’s long-term health and declining mobility for an arduous championship run,” he added.

Philadelphia has been viewed as one of the strongest landing spots for LeBron after he left Los Angeles. The Sixers already feature Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and a front office with strong ties to LeBron James through president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and agent Rich Paul.

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Over the past several seasons, Embiid has battled knee injuries, recurring soreness, multiple playoff ailments and load management throughout the regular season. ESPN reported that rival scouts believed Embiid had begun struggling to keep up with the NBA’s pace, particularly defensively. One Eastern Conference scout said: “He was having trouble keeping up with it when he was healthy, let alone now.”

An assistant coach added that “he basically runs from one free throw line to the other,” and executives also questioned whether Philadelphia can continue building its offense entirely around him. James has repeatedly said that, at this stage of his career, he only wants to compete for championships. If he leaves the Lakers, it would likely be for a roster he believes can survive an 82-game season, four playoff rounds and deep postseason minutes.

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If LeBron believes Joel Embiid cannot reliably stay healthy for that journey, Philadelphia becomes a much riskier destination. At 41 years old himself, James can’t afford to spend another season waiting for a co-star to recover.

What’s Next for LeBron James?

If Philadelphia wants to remain a serious contender for LeBron, it will need to demonstrate Embiid is fully healthy, then convince James that his fitness is better than perceived, and emphasize that Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown lessen the burden on Embiid.

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Furthermore, if LeBron’s concerns about Embiid are genuine, rival teams become more attractive. Recent reports continue to link James to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors. Meanwhile, rival executives reportedly believe that Cleveland has emerged as the team with the most momentum in the race.

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One report adds that, if the 76ers truly believe LeBron is attainable but his concerns center on Embiid, they may eventually have to consider making roster changes involving Embiid.