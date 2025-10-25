Sources Reveal Unexpected Details of Jason Kidd’s Private Call Amid ‘Fire Nico’ Chants

Things are going from bad to worse for the Dallas Mavericks. They found redemption by getting Cooper Flagg in the draft. Health-wise, only Kyrie Irving is out. Yet, they have fallen apart against inferior opponents in their first two games. Recently, they lost to the Washington Wizards. Loud “Fire Nico” chants encircled the arena. But the chaos is getting too much for Jason Kidd to handle.

The head coach hasn’t been under any scrutiny from the fans. But since trading Luka Doncic, the hostility around the franchise has kept increasing. The atmosphere and the feelings around the franchise might be weighing down on Kidd.

According to the Mavericks Digest, “Two sources close to me have confirmed that after tonight’s loss to the Washington Wizards, Jason Kidd was overhead talking to his wife, and allegedly said, ‘I don’t know if I can deal with it anymore here.'” It’s important to note that the context of the quote isn’t clear. But with the game being at the American Airlines Center, the news is concerning for Mavs fans.

Moreover, Kidd was also apparently late for the post-game interview because of a team meeting. What was said at that meeting is also unclear. But it’s tense times in Dallas, as the team continues to plummet. Clearly, the experiments haven’t been working yet. Cooper Flagg at point guard has led to a dysfunctional offense.

In terms of the team’s potential, the Mavericks can be lethal. Anthony Davis put up a monstrous performance against the Wizards. And with D’Angelo Russell available, the Mavs roster has a lot of versatility. They just have to find a winning formula with the resources. While a report floats, Jason Kidd spoke about building the team.

Jason Kidd asks for patience from the Mavericks fans

Four months into his NBA tenure, however, Flagg’s integration has been bumpier than anticipated, validating early skepticism about his fit in Jason Kidd’s system. Debuting on October 22, 2025, against the Spurs, the Maine native notched a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) in a blowout loss, showcasing his rebounding instincts and defensive motor but struggling with efficiency on 4-of-13 shooting.

Playing out of position has exposed his wiry 205-pound frame against bulkier wings, leading to foul trouble (3 per game) and a net rating of -35, while his three-point stroke (33.3% on low volume) hasn’t yet stretched the floor as hoped. The fanbase’s healing remains incomplete.

While Flagg’s selection sparked a 15% ticket sales uptick and “Flagg Era” merchandise frenzy, lingering resentment toward Harrison persists- evident in mixed boos at his draft-night introduction, and the Mavericks sit 13th in the West at 0-2, projected for 41-45 wins amid injury concerns for Irving (knee) and Davis.

Olympic scrimmage buzz against LeBron James- suggests patience could pay off, potentially crowning him Rookie of the Year if he sustains his Duke-level versatility. For now, Dallas teeters between redemption and regret, with Flagg as the fragile bridge.

It’s an experiment the Mavs are trying, despite having Russell. And while it has led to two straight losses, Kidd requests patience from the fans.

“I think they have a right to vent, but there’s a patience [needed]. It’s a different team, it’s a new team. We’re just getting to understand each other. We’re going to keep learning each other. So I would say be patient, but I understand the frustration. We all want to win. We all want to compete at a high level, but it’s a game of expression, and fans have a right to express themselves,” said the Mavericks head coach.

The thing is, Cooper Flagg hasn’t developed as a floor general yet. But if he does, the Mavericks could be colossal threats to any team. They would have an oversized point guard who can defend at a high-level.

Once KAI returns, the offense could be electric with him, Flagg and Anthony Davis. Having the rookie as a PG is something the Mavericks have only just implemented.

They are willing to make mistakes and learn. But if they perfect is, it’s has potential to make the Mavericks frontrunners this season.