“Spain Versus France at the Rim”: 7-Foot-3 Thunder Rookie Stuffs Victor Wembanyama’s Alley-Oop as Announcers Rave Over His NBA Debut

The Oklahoma City Thunder managed just four wins in 12 matchups against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs last season. Now, OKC may have found an answer to the French phenom. With their No. 12 pick, the Thunder selected a 7-foot-3 rookie whose size and athleticism have earned him the “Wemby Stopper” label. And in his NBA debut, the rookie wasted no time living up to the hype.

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In the season opener, center Aday Mara swatted away Wembanyama’s alley-oop attempt as the NBC announcers stood stunned at the block. In the third quarter with 4:20 remaining, the Spurs were trailing by 12, and De’Aaron Fox threw a lob for Wemby. But as the reigning DPOY went to score, Mara was aware and thwarted the opportunity.

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And in the next play, the Thunder rookie increased their advantage by 14 as he successfully converted his alley-oop before Victor Wembanyama could actually make any effort to stop him. NBC had Noah Eagle for the job, and the veteran broadcaster did not disappoint.

“Mara just took it away,” said Eagle. “Spain versus France at the rim. And the Spaniard comes away with a win. And then Mara on the other end. A two-way big man. Seven foot two. The twelfth overall pick. Showing off in his first game.”

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Analyst and former NBA star Grant Hill also joined in. “And you said it best. No Mara right there. No way. And then just coming over from the weak side on Wembanyama. I’m sure I’ve seen that from anyone defending against Wemby at the rim. Rookie making his impact. Making plays on both ends.”

Eagle concluded with yet another brilliant call. “He’s been fearless so far in this first game against the mountain that is Victor.”

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As Mara lived up to his ‘Wemby Stopper’ name, his Spurs left a mark of his own. In the same quarter with just 57.1 seconds remaining, the French phenom got his lick back as he blocked Aday Mara’s alley-oop dunk attempt.

Overall, Victor Wembanyama finished with 6 blocks, 12 points, and 11 rebounds as he made just one field goal. The Thunder, with Aday Mara’s addition, were able to limit Wemby and won 116-104 in the opening matchup.

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After losing in the Western Conference Finals, it was clear that the Thunder clearly needed more size, physicality and creativity in their frontcourt, especially against the Spurs. And Mara was the right option.

The Michigan product, at 7-foot-3, has a 9-foot-9 standing reach. Plus, he bulked up from 240 pounds in college to close to 260 pounds in the NBA. That’s why there were early calls made that labeled him as ‘Wemby Stopper.’

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Aday mara knew about the noise but remained quite modest about the answer. “If I have to try to stop him, I have to try. I’m ready, I don’t know how yet, but I’m ready.” This was a few months ago, and now the Thunder rookie is clearly ready to take on the Victor Wembanyama assignment.

Also, there were concerns surrounding the 21-year-old’s debut ending with an injury. Late in the first quarter, Mara rolled his ankle, and the broadcast cut to a commercial. For some time, the Thunder fans were holding their breath. Fortunately, there was no major scare. He carried his fine form from the preseason.

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The rookie averaged 13.4 points and 7.6 rebounds. He made the most of his 7’3″ frame and led the league in total blocks during the preseason. His six assists against Atlanta was another reminder that there is more to his game. His teammate Alex Caruso summarized it perfectly.

“Aday is just a monster, obviously,” Caruso said in a media day video shared by Derek Parker, NBA Draft and Thunder publisher for On SI. “Obviously, there are times where you think you have it and he just grabs the ball. He puts it in or shoots a floater. No one is touching it. But his ball skills are really, like, he can pass.

“He can dribble. Has a good understanding of how people are moving off of him. You don’t see that watching him play in college because it’s a different game.”

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It was just 12 minutes of action against the Spurs. But Aday Mara already gave a glimpse of his ability and passed the test against Victor Wembanyama.