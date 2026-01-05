Spencer Dinwiddie Confirms Serious Illness in Family, Forcing Exit From Basketball Team

Spencer Dinwiddie had reacted fast after his NBA career was abruptly thrown into limbo. Within days, he was on a flight to Germany to join the reigning German basketball champions, Bayern Munich. Dinwiddie had a golden chance of being part of a potential three-peat run. But recent dire circumstances have forced him to step back. He officially announced his departure from the team on January 4, 2026, after an unexplained brief absence.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The decision to part was mutual. There was no vitriol or bitter buildup. A loved one is suffering from a serious illness, and Dinwiddie chose to be by their side.

In the official statement, the former NBA player showed gratitude for his short-lived tenure in Munich.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would like to thank the organization, the team, and the fans,” Dinwiddie mentioned in his statement. “Despite the recent challenging phase of the season, I felt very comfortable in Munich. Unfortunately, I am currently not in a position to play.”

Dinwiddie travelled back to the US shortly before Christmas, mid-season, with the team’s management sanctioning the move. But he hasn’t been able to return to Munich ever since.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eurohoops.net (@eurohoops_official) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Dinwiddie did not mention which relative is ill. Nor did he disclose details about the illness.

Bayern Munich, which has won back-to-back championships and is favored to win a third straight title, was reluctant to let go of him, which is more than what can be said for the teams in the NBA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Spencer Dinwiddie was a better fit at Bayern Munich

Spencer Dinwiddie’s NBA career sheet is unfair. Since being selected by the Detroit Pistons in 2014, he had spent more time in the G League and was waived/traded often, yet he put up consistent stats when he played. He’s known for his handles and clutch play, but was never prioritized above cap availability.

Dinwiddie last played for the Dallas Mavericks in 2024, after his previous stint from 2022 to 2023. During the past offseason, the Colorado Buffaloes alum signed with the Charlotte Hornets, who then waived him before the season began. Within a week, he flew to Germany and signed with Bayern Munich.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 32-year-old was a better fit in EuroLeague, averaging 11.7 points and 2.9 assists across 11 games, making him Bayern’s second-leading scorer behind Andreas Obst.

The club and its fans had grown attached to him, as their parting message also showcased.

“We thank Spencer for the commitment he gave us. But sometimes other things are more important than sport. Health comes above everything else, and we sincerely hope that everything will turn out well for Spencer and his family in 2026,” Sports director Dragan Tarlac said on behalf of the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official page also reads, “FC Bayern Basketball wishes Spencer Dinwiddie and his family all the best for the future.”

Until last week, Dinwiddie posted on Instagram about Munich and his excitement to return. But circumstances appear to have drastically changed, and he’s got to focus on family for the moment.

There’s no word on whether he’s orchestrating a return to the NBA just yet.