Spike Lee Takes Issue With 76ers Announcement For New Arena as Knicks Fans Send Warning

The Philadelphia 76ers have given their fans a first look at the arena they hope will define the franchise’s future. But the announcement quickly became a target for rival fans. After unveiling exterior renderings for their proposed 2030 South Philadelphia home, the Sixers promoted the project as offering “The best fan experience in the world for the best fans in the world.”

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That claim didn’t sit well with one of the NBA’s most recognizable Knicks supporters.

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Spike Lee, the legendary Knicks superfan, saw the 76ers’ Instagram post and responded with a single word: “Nah.” The blunt dismissal immediately stood out in a comment section that was already filled with skepticism and rivalry-driven jokes.

The new arena represents a major change in direction for Philadelphia. The 76ers and Comcast Spectacor have shifted away from the heavily contested proposal to build a new arena in Center City and instead plan to remain in South Philadelphia. Moreover, the proposed facility will be built on the historic footprint of the former Spectrum and is being developed in partnership with the Philadelphia Flyers.

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The franchise is clearly presenting the project as a major upgrade. Spike Lee’s response, however, reflects a different reality surrounding the 76ers’ relationship with NY.

The Knicks and 76ers remain Atlantic Division rivals, and their fan bases have repeatedly traded shots online and inside arenas. That tension became particularly visible in the recent playoff clashes.

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The Knicks won the recent series, while Knicks supporters also made their presence felt in Philadelphia. That history helps explain why a Knicks icon would have little interest in accepting the Sixers’ declaration that their future building will house the world’s best fans.



Spike Lee didn’t elaborate on his one-word response, but the rivalry produced more than enough context for fans to understand the message.

Knicks fans already have plans for the 76ers’ new home

The reaction from Knicks supporters quickly moved beyond Lee. Several fans treated the Sixers’ announcement less like the unveiling of a Philadelphia landmark and more like the opening of another potential road venue for the Knicks.

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One reaction captured that attitude perfectly: “The Knicks’ new away arena looks clean.”

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It was not a compliment to Philadelphia so much as a warning. By calling the proposed Sixers home a Knicks “away arena,” the fan immediately reframed the franchise’s new building around the possibility of New York supporters filling it.

Another fan asked, “We just saying anything now?” That response challenged the 76ers’ sweeping claim to provide the best fan experience in the world.



Rather than debating the architecture, the commenter questioned the marketing language itself, suggesting the slogan has gone too far.

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Then came the championship jab: “Nice upgrade for msg south and the champs! Knicks in 5.”

The reference to “MSG South” plays directly into the rivalry’s history. Knicks fans have previously mocked Philadelphia for the number of NY supporters who have shown up at 76ers home games.

One supporter made the threat even more direct: “Can’t wait for us Knicks fans to take over this arena too.”

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That reaction turns the arena announcement into a challenge before the building has even opened. Philadelphia may be investing in a new venue, but rival fans are already imagining themselves occupying its seats.

Not every reaction came from the rivalry, either. One commentator wrote, “Thanks for making the city waste a cool milli dh.”

The remark points to the controversy surrounding the abandoned Center City proposal and the resources devoted to the lengthy debate over it.

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The final message from the comments is therefore more complicated than simple trolling. The 76ers can unveil an ambitious new building and call it the best fan experience in the world.

But Knicks fans have already made their position clear: they are not waiting until 2030 to start treating it like enemy territory.