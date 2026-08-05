Spurs CEO Responds as San Antonio Mayor Delays Second Arena Project For Residential Vote

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is calling for San Antonio residents to vote on the city’s financial commitment to a new downtown arena. The Spurs are urging city leaders to move forward with the project. CEO R.C. Buford reaffirmed the franchise’s support in a letter released this week, saying the city should continue with the agreement already reached.

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“Last November, the people of Bexar County made their voices heard,” the letter read. “They approved a shared vision that invests in a new downtown home for the Spurs, strengthens the East Side and creates new opportunities across our community. We committed to respecting that vote, and we will. Now is the time to move forward together.”

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The disagreement centers on the city’s planned $489 million contribution toward a new NBA arena at Hemisfair, which is expected to serve as the centerpiece of Project Marvel, a proposed $4 billion sports-and-entertainment district aimed at transforming a major portion of downtown San Antonio. Jones sent a memo on Friday to members of the San Antonio City Council, City Manager Erik Walsh and City Attorney Andy Segovia proposing that the city’s contribution be placed on the November ballot.

The mayor said residents should have an opportunity “to weigh in on what the city has negotiated.” In response, the Spurs CEO released a letter reaffirming the organization’s commitment to the downtown arena project, arguing that the broader vision has already received voter approval.

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Bufford also highlighted in his letter that the Spurs have described the arena plan as a public-private partnership with more than $2 billion in total investment. The organization and its development partners are expected to cover construction cost overruns, reducing financial uncertainty for the city.

Spurs officials argue that the funding would not take money away from general city services such as roads, schools or public safety.

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Instead, the organization believes the investment would allow San Antonio to keep tourism dollars in the local economy while attracting additional private development and generating future economic activity.

The Spurs have pointed to the team’s recent playoff success as evidence of the economic impact the franchise can have.

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After returning to the postseason, San Antonio advanced to the 2026 NBA Finals, bringing increased visitor activity to hotels, restaurants and downtown businesses.

An economic analysis cited by the organization estimated that the playoff run generated approximately $164 million in net spending within San Antonio and produced about $3.4 million in city tax revenue, including $1.4 million directed toward the city’s general fund.

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The Spurs believe a permanent downtown arena would help build on that momentum by creating a year-round destination for basketball, concerts, conventions and other major events.

Along with the arena investment, the Spurs have committed $75 million in community benefits as part of the development agreement approved through last year’s term sheet.

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Buford concluded his letter by urging city leaders to focus on building the city’s next major chapter rather than revisiting decisions already made.

“Now I ask you to join us in building something worthy of San Antonio so that we can shape the next chapter of our legacy together,” Buford wrote.

Why Mayor is making a csae against Spurs development?

Last November, Bexar County voters narrowly approved a measure by a 52%-48% margin to increase the county’s hotel occupancy tax and help fund the county’s $311 million contribution toward the Spurs arena.

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While the city’s $489 million investment depended on the county’s vote passing, San Antonio voters have never directly approved the city’s portion of the funding, which is the basis for Jones’ request for another referendum.

Supporters of Jones’ proposal believe another election would provide transparency and allow residents to make the final decision on a major public investment.

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The Spurs and their CEO, R.C. Buford, maintain that the county election already provided public approval for the downtown arena vision. They argue that another vote could delay a project that has taken years to negotiate.

City Council has until Aug. 17 to decide whether to place any measures related to the arena project on the November ballot. The decision will determine whether the downtown arena moves forward under the current agreement or returns to voters for another review.

The outcome will have significant implications not only for the Spurs’ future home but also for Project Marvel and the broader redevelopment of downtown San Antonio.