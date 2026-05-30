Spurs HC Responds After Making Victor Wembanyama’s Teammate Cry vs. Thunder: “Just Want the Kid to Play”

Just two games after an emotional sideline exchange that saw him consoled by Victor Wembanyama, Spurs rookie Carter Bryant responded in exactly the way coach Mitch Johnson had hoped. While Bryant finished San Antonio’s 118-91 Game 6 win over Oklahoma City with just two points and four rebounds in eight minutes, his aggressive defense and physical play left a much bigger imprint on the game. The performance was significant enough that when a reporter asked Johnson about Bryant afterward, the Spurs coach explained why he continues to push the 20-year-old so hard.

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“There’s much to do with what happened a couple of games ago, I know, and the visual of it,” said the coach, referencing the viral moment from Game 4 involving him and Bryant.

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In Game 4, the coach had pulled Bryant aside and shouted at him in frustration after he committed a turnover in a fast break. Bryant was almost in tears, and Victor Wembanyama had to console him. However, Johnson never lost his trust in the 20-year-old and continued to play him. But despite the trust and love, the 39-year-old doesn’t shy from picking out Bryant’s shortcomings.

“Carter has been as coachable as anybody. At times, he’s probably trying to do the right thing too much,” Johnson said. “I think that’s where, at times, the urgency and the competitiveness of myself comes out because I just want that kid to play fast and aggressive.

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“He has as good raw instincts. When he plays free and allows his instincts to follow his athleticism and aggressiveness, good things happen. And when he can be disciplined a little bit on top of it, it’s fun to watch.”

This situation immediately drew parallels to the relationship between Gregg Popovich and Manu Ginobili. The Argentine baller, known for his uncanny passes and unconventional style, frustrated Coach Pop early on. The legendary once even said of Manu, “I don’t think I can coach him.”

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However, the duo managed to find a middle ground, and the rest was history.

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“At the beginning, it was me trying to adjust to him. He didn’t care about adjusting to me,” Ginobili said. ”Then, slowly, I started to gain his confidence, and he started to trust me and like what I did on the court.”

Bryant and Johnson also have a similar pattern. Johnson is afraid that Bryant is focusing too much on playing carefully and less on playing aggressively.

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Bryant delivered on Johnson’s mandate Thursday night. In eight minutes, Bryant pestered reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander throughout the second quarter and even stunned SGA twice with his physical play.

Bryant’s second-quarter physicality paid off: OKC scored just 13 points in the third, practically sealing the night.

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With the Spurs taking the physical route, Game 7 looks like an exciting contest.

How will OKC respond to Victor Wembanyama & Co’s physicality?

This series has been a boxing bout, with both teams exchanging punches. Initially, the Spurs landed a heavy blow in Game 1 with a double overtime win.

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The OKC Thunder immediately recovered from it, giving back-to-back punches and went 2-1 up in the series. SGA & Co. introduced physicality into the game with the likes of Isaiah Hartenstein taking charge near the rim.

Right when everyone thought the Spurs didn’t have a response, the OKC felt Wemby’s presence more on the offensive end. And now, the Spurs have taken charge of physicality, as witnessed in Game 6.

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Notably, the closing minutes of Game 5 foreshadowed the Spurs’ approach. Mason Plumlee and Bismack Biyombo engaged in hard fouls in garbage minutes, sending a message to the Thunder bench.

Now, with the series shifting to Game 7, there’s no margin for error. The Thunder have produced a win after every loss this series. Can the Spurs break the streak? Especially with SGA considering it as his biggest game.

“I’m good. I’m ready to go. Biggest game of my career,” SGA said at the presser. “And if I lose, my season’s over.”

Meanwhile, Wemby has left it to the basketball gods to decide.