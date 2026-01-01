Spurs HC Shares Instant Reaction After Victor Wembanyama’s Graphic Knee Injury vs Knicks

In the fourth quarter, with 10:38 on the clock, Victor Wembanyama suffered a leg injury. He just came back from a calf injury and was going for a rebound against the Knicks, and apparently hyperextended his knee. So, Spurs fans are the ones hoping that the 2024 ROTY didn’t suffer a more serious injury. After the game, the head coach didn’t provide an exact update, but was happy because of one outcome.

“I have not been able to talk to the medical staff yet, but I think I saw what everybody else saw,” said Mitch Johnson to the media after the game. “There’s a visual there, but obviously, he finished the game on the bench with his teammates. So, I think that made me feel good. I have no idea what to say, but it was good to see him walk back out and be able to finish the game on the bench with his teammates.”

Finishing the game on the bench means the injury is not serious. Wemby walked to the bench in his warm-ups with 1:20 remaining and stood while cheering on his teammates. ESPN’s Shams Charania provided a positive injury update: “initial tests came back negative and showed no major injury.” Even the French superstar felt it wasn’t serious.

“I’m feeling good, just sore. I’m confident. I was close to coming back into the game. They had to hold me back…It was just a hyperextension. It should be a minimal.”

At least now, the San Antonio fans can take a sigh of relief. After all, Victor Wembanyama returned on December 13 from a calf strain that sidelined him for 12 games. His impact on the court is invaluable, and it was visible even during Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks. Through his first 23 minutes of action, he had recorded 31 points on 10-of-12 shooting, along with 13 rebounds, one assist, and one block.

Another reason why this is good news is that recently, we saw Nikola Jokic suffer a hyperextension injury. The Nuggets center needed help to exit the court, even though there is no ligament tear; the Joker will be out for a month. With a positive update from Charania and Wemby’s downplaying any injury concerns, it seems the Spurs star would be out for even a lesser period.

Victor Wembanyama suffered a similar scare against the Thunder

It was during the Spurs’ Christmas Day matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. They would eventually beat the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-led team 117-102. But midway through the third quarter, Victor Wembanyama drove baseline for a finish, and Luguentz Dort slid over to contest.

Dort extended his leg and knee into the landing area. Wembanyama adjusted his body before landing awkwardly on the hardwood. Wemby briefly stayed down, waved off trainers, and returned to action moments later. Postgame updates confirmed he avoided injury and was fully cleared. The 21-year-old finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds in just 26 minutes. After the game, he denied revealing his secret as they beat OKC for the third time this season.

“I mean, this is like a playoff series,” Wembanyama told reporters when asked about what he’s learned from facing the Thunder. “We’ve played them three times in, I don’t know, 10 days maybe. We learned a lot on the technical side. I don’t want to say too much. Keep something for us.”

Despite missing games, he remains the driving force behind San Antonio’s rise. Through his first 20 games, Wembanyama is averaging 24.0 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.0 blocks while shooting 51.4% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range. That’s why the fans want him not to miss any more games.