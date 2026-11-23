Draven Duncan is following in his father’s footsteps by playing college basketball. However, while playing for Pomona-Pitzer in California, a Division III college, his path to the NBA might be tougher.

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The young player has already played two games for the Sagehens in which he scored six points each. Draven Duncan is listed as a guard/forward, unlike his father, who spent his 19-season career with the Spurs as a power forward and center.

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Draven Duncan’s first two appearances with the Pomona-Pitzer Sagehens have attracted plenty of attention. The 6-foot-6 wing shot 2-for-3 from the field and 2-for-2 in his debut game. While scoring 6 points, Draven added 2 assists and a steal to help his team reach a 94-83 victory against Willamette.

In his second game against Ottawa University Arizona, Duncan scored his very first three-pointer at the collegiate level. However, Pomona-Pitzer lost the game at 56-78.

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That being said, having a Hall of Famer as a father isn’t the only thing Draven Duncan is known for. He had an attention-worthy high school career. Draven earned the TAPPS 6A Second Team All-District honor twice in a row.

Moreover, he played for Monty Williams, who previously coached the Phoenix Suns and the Detroit Pistons in the NBA. In fact, Tim has an interesting coaching connection story linked to Pomona-Pitzer as well.

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From 1979 to 1988, Pomona-Pitzer’s basketball players received coaching from none other than Gregg Popovich. Fans will recognize Popovich as the same man who helped Tim Duncan and the Spurs win five NBA championships between 1999 and 2014.

It’s just a fascinating connection for Draven Duncan to kick off his college career in the same place where his father’s NBA coach used to work. Is it a coincidence? There’s no real way to tell. However, the full-circle moment is still an interesting highlight for the young player’s career. So, could Draven Duncan be on the same path as his father?

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Tim Duncan formed one half of the Spurs’ legendary Twin Towers who dominated the game for years. At his peak, Duncan averaged 25.5 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game in the 2001-2002 season. It was at the same time that he received his very first MVP award.

Unlike his son, Tim Duncan rose from Wake Forest, where he dominated even as a college basketball player. His strategic playing style and powerful presence made him a threat on the court way before he became an NBA player.

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In 1997, during his senior year, Duncan became the Naismith Player of the year at Wake Forest. He also earned other honors such as being named the NABC Defensive Player of the Year and ACC First Team for three years in a row.

His domination clearly started in his earliest days. Unlike his father, who dominated at the college level, Draven has opted to go to Pomona-Pitzer, a college that plays at the NCAA Division III level.

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The move is likely to allow Draven Duncan to focus on both playing basketball and studying. However, it will be a tougher road for him to make the NBA. That being said, his career has just started. Only time will tell whether he will follow in his father’s footsteps.