Spurs Star’s Father Blasts ‘Horrible’ Officiating After Victor Wembanyama and Co. Drop Game 1 to Knicks

Essentials Inside The Story A five-time NBA champion couldn't stay silent after Game 1.

The numbers tell a very different story than the outrage.

One Knicks voice may have prevented the Finals opener from spiraling out of control.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals left both locker rooms frustrated with the officiating, despite the New York Knicks walking away with a 105-95 victory and a 1-0 series lead. The complaints weren’t limited to players and coaches either. One five-time NBA champion watching from afar felt strongly enough to publicly call out the officials after the final buzzer.

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While the players on the floor focused on tactical adjustments, the 5x NBA champion took to X to harshly criticize the game’s refereeing. Harper directly tagged the verified NBA officiating handle to call them out in a single line: “Watching the @nba and see 3 @NBAOfficial fall asleep is horrible!!!”

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Harper’s criticism carried an added personal layer. His son, Dylan Harper, was making his NBA Finals debut for San Antonio, giving the former Bulls and Lakers guard a front-row seat to one of the biggest nights of the rookie’s career. The post quickly gained traction as officiating emerged as one of the major talking points following Game 1.

Harper’s frustration appeared to center around the highly physical nature of the game. Several drives went uncalled throughout the night as the officiating crew allowed extended contact in the paint and on perimeter attacks.

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Dylan Harper was one of San Antonio’s bright spots despite the loss, finishing with 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting while consistently attacking the basket. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs remained within striking distance for much of the game before New York’s late surge flipped momentum.

Dylan Harper’s performance became one of the few positives for San Antonio. The rookie finished with 16 points and eight rebounds while becoming the youngest player in NBA Finals history to reach double figures. He also passed David Robinson for the most postseason points by a rookie in franchise history.

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Yet the statistical profile of Game 1 makes it difficult to argue that the Spurs were consistently on the wrong side of the whistle. Both teams were assessed 23 fouls, while San Antonio finished with a 25-18 edge in free-throw attempts.

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The bigger difference emerged in the areas Mitch Johnson highlighted after the game. New York scored 50 points in the paint, generated 23 second-chance points, and committed only one turnover in the second half while systematically erasing San Antonio’s lead.

The physical style of officiating left both benches frustrated throughout the night, turning the whistle into one of the biggest postgame talking points despite New York’s comeback victory.

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Knicks and Spurs Found Common Ground in Their Frustration With Officials

The officiating difficulties cut both ways throughout the night. While the Spurs felt restricted by the physical leeway granted to New York’s frontline, the Knicks had their own grievances during an intense first half.

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Jalen Brunson repeatedly voiced frustrations toward crew chief Scott Foster throughout the game, particularly after several physical sequences involving drives to the basket went uncalled. The tension remained visible even after the final buzzer as Brunson approached Foster on the floor.

New York head coach Mike Brown later admitted the Knicks nearly lost their composure because of officiating frustrations. Brown credited assistant coach Rick Brunson for restoring order, revealing that Brunson told the entire bench to “shut the hell up” and stop arguing with officials before the situation escalated.

The message worked. New York regrouped after trailing by 14 points and closed the game behind Jalen Brunson’s fourth-quarter shot-making, while San Antonio struggled to generate consistent offense down the stretch.

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Mitch Johnson pointed to execution rather than officiating after the loss, while Wembanyama took personal responsibility for his struggles. The Spurs star finished 6-for-21 from the field with six turnovers and later admitted he simply “played poorly.”

Apart from oddities like the fan storming the court, the flow was largely uninterrupted on both sides. The crew let both teams play through heavy contact, which ultimately favored the team that could adapt to the aggressive, whistle-free environment, i.e. the Knicks.

Harper’s criticism also comes with broader context. The former NBA champion has frequently used social media throughout the postseason to advocate for a more physical style of playoff basketball, previously criticizing modern foul-drawing tactics and arguing that players are rewarded too often for embellishing contact.

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Ultimately Mike Brown revealed he apologized to the refs for losing his cool. Mitch Johnson refused to blame the loss entirely on the whistle or fatigue, pointing out that failing to secure defensive boards broke the game open. Ron Harper may not agree. But as the series pivots toward a crucial Game 2, the Spurs can leave the fights with the officiating to him and focus on the different officiating standards of the NBA Finals.