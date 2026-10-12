Spurs vs. Jazz: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

One preseason game can reveal a lot about a team’s chemistry, confidence, and readiness for the season ahead. As the San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz prepare to meet, Victor Wembanyama and Utah’s rising talents give fans plenty to watch. But who will get the nod, and could late injury updates shake up the plans? Let’s take a closer look at what to expect!

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When is Spurs vs. Jazz, and what time does the game start?

The San Antonio Spurs will hit the road to face the Utah Jazz on Monday, October 12, 2026, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (7 p.m. MT), giving fans a prime-time opportunity to see both teams fine-tune their lineups ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season.

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With young talent looking to make an impression and rotations still taking shape, this matchup offers an early glimpse of what both sides could bring to the new campaign.

Where can you watch Spurs vs. Jazz live on TV and streaming?

Fans can check NBA League Pass for live streaming availability, while local viewers may have additional options through KJZZ and Jazz+ for Utah coverage or the Spurs’ designated regional broadcast partners.

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Additionally, San Antonio viewers can follow DAZN. Availability depends on your location and subscription, so check the official listings before tipoff. NBA League Pass may be subject to local and national blackout restrictions, while Jazz+ is restricted to its designated viewing region.

No national US television broadcast has been confirmed for this preseason matchup, so check the official NBA schedule and team broadcast pages for the latest coverage details.

What is the Spurs vs. Jazz injury report?

The San Antonio Spurs have several injury concerns ahead of their preseason matchup against the Utah Jazz. According to the San Antonio Express-News, De’Aaron Fox missed the team’s first two preseason games with general soreness and hip tightness, while Carter Bryant left the October 10 game against Phoenix with an apparent ankle injury. Tobias Harris has been ruled out for the preseason with a left calf strain, the Associated Press reported.

Utah is also monitoring its roster. The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Kyle Filipowski was dealing with a lower-back injury and Brice Sensabaugh with a left hip issue during the Jazz’s preseason opener.

Meanwhile, the Jazz confirmed that Jusuf Nurkić sustained a partial plantar plate tear in the second toe of his right foot and will be reevaluated in four weeks.

Team Player Designation Injury/Reason Spurs Carter Bryant Uncertain Ankle injury Spurs Jayden Quaintance Out Right knee recovery Spurs Tobias Harris Out Left calf strain Spurs De’Aaron Fox Uncertain Hip tightness/general soreness Spurs Malik Williams Unconfirmed Undisclosed issue Jazz Lauri Markkanen Unconfirmed Neck soreness Jazz Brice Sensabaugh Unconfirmed Hip injury Jazz Jusuf Nurkić Out Partial plantar plate tear in right second toe Jazz Kyle Filipowski Unconfirmed Lower-back injury

Which Spurs players are injured or questionable against the Jazz?

The Spurs have several injury concerns heading into their preseason matchup against the Jazz. Rookie Carter Bryant is being monitored after suffering an apparent ankle injury against Phoenix, while Jayden Quaintance is listed as out with a knee issue.

Tobias Harris is questionable with a calf injury, and De’Aaron Fox and Malik Williams are also listed as questionable. These potential absences could test San Antonio’s depth, particularly in the backcourt, where Fox’s availability could affect playmaking and offensive rhythm. Bryant’s status may also influence the team’s wing rotation and defensive options.

Which Jazz players are injured or questionable against the Spurs?

The Utah Jazz have several injury concerns ahead of their preseason matchup against the Spurs. Jusuf Nurkić is out with a partial tear in the plantar plate of his right second toe and is scheduled for reevaluation in four weeks.

Lauri Markkanen (neck), Brice Sensabaugh (hip), and Kyle Filipowski (back) have also been listed as questionable. Nurkić’s absence could weaken Utah’s interior defense and rebounding, while Markkanen’s availability may significantly affect the team’s scoring.

Sensabaugh and Filipowski could also influence wing production and frontcourt depth. Final statuses may change before tipoff.

What are the expected starting lineups for Spurs vs. Jazz?

The Spurs could lean on De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Tobias Harris, Devin Vassell, and Victor Wembanyama as they look to build chemistry and find their preseason rhythm.

Meanwhile, Utah’s projected starting five features Keyonte George, Ace Bailey, Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Darryn Peterson. However, with injuries still influencing both teams’ plans, these lineups remain projections rather than confirmed selections.

Will either side spring a surprise before tipoff? Fans will have to wait for the official announcements. The Spurs and Jazz have plenty to prove as they fine-tune their lineups and build momentum for the season ahead. With Victor Wembanyama in the spotlight and Utah testing its projected starting five, this preseason clash could offer a few exciting surprises.