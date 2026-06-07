Stacey King Cause of Death: How Did the Bulls Legend Pass Away at 59?

There was more than just his time with the Chicago Bulls that made Stacey King an absolute legend in the NBA. For years after his retirement, his voice resonated with the fans as he appeared as the commentator for years to come. His passing was extremely unexpected, and as the fans and the Bulls family continue to pay him a strong tribute, the reason for his passing has been publicized.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to the columnist David Kaplan, Stacey King suffered from a fall at his residence, resulting in his death. As of now, it remains uncertain what chain of events led to it, but it is tragic news for the NBA sphere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although he spent only a little over eight years as a professional player, King soon became far more popular among the fans as the commentator for the Bulls. He was in that role for two decades, and in that time, he owned some of the most iconic phrases that were heard on the broadcast.

“Gimme that hot sauce!” He would shout upon witnessing a three-pointer during the games. This emerged from the era when Kyle Korver was surging as an iconic player.

ADVERTISEMENT

But even as a player, King had no shortage of admirers. He played five seasons for the Bulls and helped them three-peat the league from 1991-1993. He then proceeded to add the Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, and Miami Heat to his portfolio. Towards the end of his career, Stacey King averaged 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 16.9 minutes across 438 regular-season games.

Shortly after that, King moved towards the coaching side of the sport. He was the head coach for CBA’s Rockford Lightning in 2001, and the team managed to reach the championship game the following year under him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite all the time that he spent in different positions in the NBA, King undoubtedly loved the broadcasting side the most. Just a few weeks ago, he also shared his experience, saying:

“It’s a fun job; it never seems like work for me. Every night I go to work, win, lose or draw, I’m having fun,” he said. “One thing I’ve always tried was if you couldn’t come to a Bulls game, you’re entertained on TV.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He was known as an enthusiast in the NBA booth as a commentator. After listening to his voice for over two decades, the fans will now have to settle for quite a massive difference in the broadcast. The NBA family shared strong tributes for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBA issues statement on the tragic passing of Stacey King

“The NBA family mourns the passing of Stacey King, a three-time NBA champion and longtime Chicago Bulls television analyst. Stacey made his mark on the game as a player, coach and commentator. For more than 20 years on Bulls broadcasts, his passion, knowledge and unmistakable energy resonated with generations of fans. We extend our deepest condolences to Stacey’s family and friends and the Bulls organization,” the NBA’s official statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Popular NBA columnist, David Kaplan, who on a few occasions also worked with King, was also shocked to hear about his passing.

“Absolutely devastated to hear that Stacey King has passed away at the age of 59 after a fall at his home. He made watching the Bulls, no matter good season or bad, so much fun. God bless you, my friend. RIP,” he wrote on social media.

Stacey King was a true legend in his career. From being a player to a coach and then finally settling as a commentator, one could say that he was rather versatile. Although the NBA won’t echo his voice anymore, his legacy is forever cemented in the sport.