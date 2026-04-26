Stakes Pile Up Against Anthony Edwards in Court as Baby Mama Ayesha Finds Backing Over Child Support: Report

Anthony Edwards’ life beyond the NBA has taken another serious turn… This time, one of his baby mamas is reportedly supporting another in court. According to the latest report, his ex-girlfriend, Ayesha Howard, has submitted new evidence in an ongoing legal dispute with the Minnesota Timberwolves star. The two share a daughter, Aubri, born in October 2024, which adds further context to the situation at this stage.

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Ayesha and the Timberwolves star have been locked in a legal dispute for over a year, with both sides contesting whether Los Angeles County or Georgia should determine child support. Now, to boost her case, she has secured a declaration from another of Edwards’ former partners, Alexandria Desroches, who shares a son, Amir, with him. The document is now an active part of her case. How is it relevant, though?

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In her declaration, Desroches stated that the Wolves star had been providing monthly child support voluntarily. She also noted that the payments were made through wire transfers from a bank account linked to him at a Beverly Hills branch. Howard is using this detail to argue that the NBA player maintains financial connections to California, and she is challenging his claims that he has no meaningful ties to the state.

In response, Edwards has urged the court to seal the proceedings and limit Howard from making endless motions in the case, according to TMZ. He argued that her repeated submissions are “meritless and harassing motions” and place unnecessary strain on the process. He also alleged that she has used the case to make public claims that he views as damaging and unfounded.

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Edwards‘ lawyer said that in his decade of practicing law, “I have never encountered a litigant who has so flagrantly and repeatedly abused the judicial process.” He added, “It is a campaign of harassment, obstruction, and extortion that has made a mockery of the court systems in two states.”

At the same time, a California court had earlier determined it did not have jurisdiction over Edwards. But Ayesha continues to challenge that. A Georgia court also ruled that the case should proceed within its jurisdiction. It directed Howard to cover Edwards’ legal expenses. Thus, reinforcing Georgia as the primary venue for resolving the dispute.

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What are the child support allegations against Anthony Edwards?

Earlier in April, Ayesha Howard escalated her legal efforts against Anthony Edwards with fresh claims. According to documents obtained by Page Six, she filed a request for a child support order in the Los Angeles Superior Court. In the filing, Howard stated she had “discovered evidence” indicating Edwards holds a “substantial and ongoing business and financial presence in the State of California.” Thus, it directly challenges earlier jurisdictional findings.

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Howard outlined several alleged ties linking Edwards to California. The report stated that she cited a registered business LLC, trademarks filed within the state, and an operational infrastructure based there. She also referenced a Beverly Hills bank account, as well as past and current sports agency agreements associated with California representatives. According to the filing, this evidence shows Edwards maintained “a business, financial, contractual, and economic presence” in California for nearly six years.

Imago Mar 13, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) walks on the court during a break in the action against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The filing also claimed Edwards “deliberately concealed and misrepresented” these connections under oath when addressing jurisdiction. Howard, therefore, sought a renewed child support order, alleging he “intentionally” obscured assets to avoid obligations toward their daughter, Aubri. She argued that the newly presented material satisfies the legal threshold for establishing jurisdiction over an out-of-state parent.

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The dispute now stands at a critical point. On one hand, Ayesha continues to press her claims through new filings. On the other hand, Edwards is pushing back through legal channels. As a result, the case continues to evolve, with both sides holding firm positions, awaiting a verdict.