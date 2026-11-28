The Lakers’ last hope in the NBA Cup died in the closing seconds at Frost Bank Center. They had already given back a 20-point lead to the Spurs. Elsewhere in West Group C, Portland rolled the Warriors and clinched the group, which left San Antonio alive as a Wild Card. All of that was the team’s problem. The personal problem belonged to the Laker who had just played his way into the starting lineup, and this game may follow him unless he heard Udonis Haslem.

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One pivotal fourth-quarter possession immediately caught the attention of the NBA Nightcap postgame crew. Trailing 92–88 with 1:26 remaining in the fourth quarter, Luka Doncic and Walker Kessler were battling Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell, and Stephon Castle in the paint. But noticeably, Quentin Grimes was in the corner without making a move.

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While Blake Griffin and Dwyane Wade were hyped about Wemby’s commanding presence, Udonis Haslem singled out Grimes.

“You got five guys getting in there. Grimes out there standing there smoking a c*garette. Get in there, tip it, box out, do something. But when you got that Alien down there, you got to get in there and get a rebound,” Haslem said.

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Wade immediately shifted the focus to how San Antonio physically wore down Los Angeles over the final two quarters to take control of the game after halftime.

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“I think they did a great job of just staying true to their game. They came in as an attacking team. The Lakers came in as one of the best paint-defending teams, but the Spurs were relentless. They continued to keep going. They beat them 56–36 in the paint, really a big half with making sure that they put their imprint on that second half for their team,” Wade said.

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Grimes’ motionless sequence undercut the end of the game. Trailing 98–96 with 3.9 seconds left, Grimes stepped to the free-throw line. He sank the first shot, and deliberately missed the second, only for 7’4 Wemby to effortlessly haul in the rebound and seal San Antonio’s 99–96 victory.

While the sequence officially eliminated Luka Doncic and Los Angeles from West Group C contention, it was Grimes’ lack of urgency in the final minutes before the intentional miss that drew sharp criticism from UD.

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This is the player who thrived in Austin Reaves’ five-game absence after a bruised heel.

Now, Reaves is back. That pushed Grimes to the second unit. Despite his apparent inaction, D-Wade made sure to give Grimes his flowers later.

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How a 20-point Lakers lead unraveled for Luka Doncic’s teammate, Quentin Grimes

Later in the Nightcap’s breakdown of this game, D-Wade praised Quentin Grimes for how effectively the offseason acquisition filled in while Reaves was sidelined with an injury.

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“That’s what you need. You need guys to step up when other guys are out. And so Quentin Grimes, man, shout out to him for really stepping up when AR was out. Now he’s earned himself a bigger role on the Lakers,” Wade added.

Luka Doncic, who was his teammate with the Dallas Mavericks too, has repeatedly stressed how underrated Grimes is as a role player. In that 47-point game too, Luka scrapped JJ Redick’s plays to feed Grimes the ball as he stepped up to fill the void Reaves’ injury left in the lineup.

Wade’s praise underscored just how dramatic Grimes’ swing in fortune has been over the past week. Signed this past offseason to a four-year, $60 million free-agent contract, the 26-year-old guard thrived across the previous five games. He averaged 22.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists over 35.8 minutes while starting each of the Lakers’ last five games.

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That stretch was headlined by a historic 47-point eruption in a 118–114 overtime win against the Charlotte Hornets on November 17, when Grimes buried 10-of-14 three-pointers, including a regulation-tying triple off a Doncic pass, to join Kobe Bryant as the only players in Lakers history to hit 10 threes in a single game. He forced overtime and became the clutch hero of the game, earning his way into the rotation.

Reaves’ return on Friday night, however, pushed Grimes back into a reserve role where his production has dipped to 5.9 points per game in 24.1 minutes.

Against San Antonio, Grimes finished with nine points off the bench as Los Angeles watched a 54–38 halftime cushion evaporate behind the Spurs’ second-half surge.

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Doncic paced the Lakers with 31 points, six rebounds, and eight assists, though he shot a dismal 14-of-31 from the field and 1-of-13 from three-point range and saw his frustrating night end with a courtside spectator shoving him near the tunnel while he retrieved his wristband.

Reaves added 21 points and eight rebounds on 5-of-9 shooting from deep, including a 25-footer with 34 seconds left that pulled Los Angeles within 96–93. AR however, struggled with turnovers and went scoreless in his first quarter back. Walker Kessler posted 10 points and 13 rebounds, and Collin Sexton chipped in 12 points off the bench.

Stephon Castle led San Antonio’s comeback with 26 points alongside Wembanyama’s 25 points, 16 rebounds, four steals, and two blocks.

With the loss dropping the Lakers to 15–4 ahead of Sunday’s road matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, head coach JJ Redick now faces the dual challenge of tightening late-game execution while maximizing Grimes’ scoring punch off the bench alongside a healthy backcourt.