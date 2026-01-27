“Stay off My Man”: Draymond Green Rescues Warriors Teammate From Embarrassing Postgame Situation

It was a moment Dub Nation was waiting for. When the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks played against each other on January 22, we were hoping for a Splash Brothers reunion. What we got was even better. An entire Mean Girls scenario with the Golden State Plastics pretending the ‘other guy’ didn’t exist. The result was Internet hilarity. But Draymond Green has a problem with that.

As if Green didn’t have the stiff ‘why is he here’ smile, he mildly scolded fans on his podcast for turning Brandin Podziemski into a meme. (It was really you who did that, Dray.)

Fans had dissected Brandin Podziemski’s awkward exit from that impenetrable bubble around Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. Green was quick to shut down the narrative that the sophomore guard was being “ignored” by the franchise icons.

“The viral interaction with Steph, Klay, and myself talking… y’all stay off my man BP, man,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show. “BP obviously played with Steph and I, and played with Klay. You know, he was coming to talk to Klay, but we were in the middle of a conversation. But y’all get off my man’s back.”

Some would feel bad that Podz didn’t get to meet Klay. But Green praised his young teammate for having a good sense of the situation and responding accordingly. “You know, he was just coming to show some love to Klay,” Green said, “I think most people wouldn’t have the feel to be like, ‘You know what? I’mma just get the hell out of here. I’ll see him another time.'”

And if you think the plane ride would be awkward after that, Green gave some love to Podz. “Shout out to BP for having the feel to be like, ‘You know what? These guys are laughing and talking,’ which was really us laughing at Klay, per usual. He got the hell out of there.”

So the real victim here was Thompson? Klay is Gretchen! Now we need to know inside details of that chat that Poziemski snuck out of.

Draymond Green showed where Brandin Poziemski stands among Warriors core

Draymond Green once more highlighted the locker room chemistry within the team despite all the negativity lately. Warriors lost to the Mavs 123-115, another loss since losing Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga. With even Green not free from the rumors, the Warriors core that once contained Klay Thompson too is under the threat of trade.

In this atmosphere, watching Dray, Steph, and Klay interact was like a pumpkin spice latte on a breezy autumn day. Brandin Podziemski added a whole other layer of hilarity to this.

He shuffled over, tried to get Thompson’s attention, but nothing could break up the trio’s chatter. Podz just as awkwardly left as if he wasn’t even there. The Internet dissected this clip over and over. They’re sure that Curry and Thompson noticed him and pretended not to. It was obvious Green did because he was facing the camera and his smile went stiff.

As much as Green didn’t like that the Internet is ribbing Podz, he’s glad they were able to give Dub Nation, that’s hurting from Butler’s and Kuminga’s injuries, a lighthearted moment.

“I saw everybody have a lot of fun with that moment. I thought it was pretty funny, people’s reactions and things people were saying on threads. It was great to see. So, fun moment. Enjoyed seeing Klay, as always. Wish we would have got the win, it was a tough night for us, but that was a funny moment. I’m happy y’all had fun with it,” Green said.

Podziemski has been getting clowned by fans since he expressed he wants to take over Curry’s role. But by turning his meme-worthy moment into praise for the young guard’s situational awareness, Draymond Green showed that the vets are still in charge.