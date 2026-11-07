Stephen A. Smith Backed Warriors Withholding Kristaps Porzingis’ Pay Just Hours Before He Stepped Away Over Health Issues

The lingering uncertainty surrounding Kristaps Porzingis took a dramatic turn, reaching a critical threshold both financially and professionally. The veteran NBA center officially announced his decision over his career right when the Golden State Warriors were reportedly looking for avenues out of his contract. After the Warriors’ 120–100 victory over the Miami Heat, First Take head honcho Stephen A. Smith openly praised the Warriors’ front office for taking a hardline stance by withholding the 31-year-old big man’s paycheck due to his continued absence from the team.

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Reacting to the Warriors’ recent surge, which has led to a six-game winning streak, Smith did not hold back when addressing the other elephant in the locker room: Porzingis’ medical absence, which had led to a bizarre contractual standoff. Smith, who’s been largely critical of the Unicorn in recent years, voiced strong support for general manager Mike Dunleavy and the organization’s decision to halt payments on Porzingis’ $20 million salary for the 2026–27 season.

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After hyping Stephen Curry’s vintage performance streak, Smith abruptly said, “And I also like the fact that Golden State… even though Kristaps Porzingis, you can’t figure out in Dallas, in Boston, now in Golden State, you can’t figure out what the hell is wrong with him healthwise in this age of technology and beyond. Nobody can figure out what’s wrong with him? Well, the Golden State Warriors say, ‘You know what? We going to withhold that check till we figure out something.’ Okay, I like that, too. You want to get paid? Play. I like that. I like that.”

Porzingis has previously been diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), an autonomic nervous system disorder that causes an abnormal, excessive increase in heart rate, fatigue, and dizziness from movements like standing up. However, he has not specified his current health condition, other than by debunking rumors.

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Smith’s comments came amid reports that the Warriors stopped paying Porzingis because he was not rendering the services outlined in his contract. The center and the team agreed on a two-year, $40 million contract this offseason. He has not been able to report to his job since September, right as training camp began.

Initially, Dunleavy was not ruling out his position as a starter, but that ship sailed once the Warriors found their groove in the 2026-27 season. Reports emerged that the team was looking for ways to shed Porzingis’ contract via a trade. Amid that, anonymous team sources confirmed to The Athletic that they stopped the Latvian star’s salary.

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Based on his $20 million salary, the veteran center was forfeiting approximately $218,000 for every game missed. Neither Porzingis nor the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) planned to challenge the Warriors’ decision, signaling a mutual understanding of the contractual reality.

Just hours after Smith’s commentary, the situation reached a formal resolution when Porzingis publicly announced that he is stepping away from basketball indefinitely. The 7’2 center cited an inability to regain his health to a standard required for professional play.

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“I was really looking forward to running it [back] with this group, but as I ramped up, my body didn’t respond the way I anticipated,” Porzingis wrote in a formal statement. “At this point, I’ve made the decision to prioritize my health and step away from the game I love.”

He showed he wasn’t upset about the salary stoppage as he expressed a desire to figure out the contract situation with the Warriors.

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“I want to show the utmost respect for the Golden State Warriors and work with them to find a solution that makes sense. I’m doing good, but I know what it takes, and I’m not where I want to be to perform at the level I expect of myself.”

Throughout the uncertainty surrounding Porzingis, head coach Steve Kerr remained focused on the players available on the floor (and avoided a faux pas that made him retract a statement on Porzingis in February 2026).

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“I have no idea,” Kerr answered when asked earlier in the week if he expected Porzingis back this season. “All I’m doing is just coaching the guys who are here. I’m excited about it, and we’ll let all that stuff play out… We got a lot of depth. A lot of guys are missing games, and we’re continuing to find ways to win.”

Despite Porzingis stepping away from the floor, team sources confirmed to ESPN that the Warriors have no plans to void his contract. Instead, Golden State intends to utilize his $20 million expiring slot as a trade asset leading up to February’s deadline.

Because Porzingis’ deal carries only $3 million in guaranteed money for next season, rival teams seeking salary-cap relief or a buyout arrangement may view his contract as an attractive vehicle. The Warriors hope to package the slot to acquire a serviceable active center alongside Al Horford or a rotation piece to bolster their postseason push.