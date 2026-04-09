Stephen A. Smith Blames “Political Game” for Controversy With Ex-NBA Star Amid Hall of Fame Induction

Matt Barnes took the first shot at Stephen A. Smith. The former Grizzlies forward accused the ESPN analyst of “tap dancing” for the Republican Party. Moreover, Barnes showed his support for LeBron James. It was a clear story of Barnes choosing sides. Well. Stephen A. Smith didn’t mind Barnes standing against him. He recently admitted that people are trying to get him fired. But he didn’t appreciate Barnes saying he’s a hypocrite.

“If you f–k with me, how come you didn’t call me before you posted the original thing. What I’m saying is there’s a political game going on here. You got cats whose hearing footsteps and they don’t want me in that realm. So, what they take and blobiate about, and they illuminate for their own selfish agendas has painted me in a light that I don’t think depicts me accurately,” Smith said in his response.

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That’s something the popular analyst stated with some venom against Matt Barnes. Notably, Stephen A. Smith pointed to the former Lakers forward’s ‘softball’ interview with California governor Gavin Newsom. Smith felt Barnes purposely avoided asking pointed questions during the nearly two-hour interview.

“You had him in front of your face… Did you ask him about the homeless crisis?” Did you ask him about the bullet train where billions haven’t been accounted for?” Smith said, adding to the fire. He attempted to show Matt Barnes the mirror, possibly suggesting he’s acted in a careful manner when put in Stephen A. Smith’s situation.

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This rift is going to take some time to settle. At least Smith has something monumental to celebrate.

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Stephen A. Smith makes it to the Hall of Fame

After 23 years of diligent work in the media space, Stephen A. Smith will join the elusive Hall of Fame. The announcement of his induction into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame came live during an ESPN segment. And Smith was full of gratitude upon finding out about the news.

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“It’s always great to be recognized for hard work. I know one thing — I work hard. And I know that I’ve been blessed and fortunate to be with this network and work with the people I’ve worked with,” Smith said during the segment on ESPN.

You can say all you want about the ESPN analyst. However, it’s undeniable that Smith has compelled viewers to watch him. He’s worked his way up the ladder and taken ESPN to new heights. He also highlighted First Take’s 14-year streak as the number one show. That’s a legacy worth lifting Stephen A. Smith into the Hall of Fame.

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The 58-year-old may ruffle a few feathers at times. But his effort to become a prominent voice deserves this recognition. Stephen A. Smith is undoubtedly among the most influential journalists in modern media. Likewise, he’s earned his stripes and will soon celebrate his incredible career.