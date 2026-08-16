Stephen A. Smith Breaks Silence After Receiving ‘Thumbs Down’ Award From National Association of Black Journalists

Stephen A. Smith has often dealt with criticism by aggressively addressing his detractors on air. Be it against NBA/WNBA players, politicians, or any executive. This time, it is against the National Association of Black Journalists, who have criticized his behavior, which even Kevin Hart called out.

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Robert Littal, who created BlackSportsOnline, tweeted that NABJ has turned against Smith and has given him a “Thumbs Down” Award, despite previously inviting him and ESPN to one of its yearly conventions. Stephen A. saw this and warned that he would soon release a rebuttal.

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“This is the epitome of Christmas arriving early,” Smith’s tweet has close to 400k views. “The @NABJ wants to call folks out, fine! You had your turn, now mine is coming. And make no mistake…..,I’m coming. Let’s see who REALLY deserves a Thumbs Down award when it comes to the Black Community, after I say my peace! Remember @NABJ , you asked for it. I’ve shut my mouth for years. Now y’all started something.”

Philip Lewis, a HuffPost deputy editor and Washington Association of Black Journalists president, shared the nomination-esque video of Stephen A., which gained over 800k views in 5 hours.

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“Stephen A. Smith, sports analyst and political commentator. Smith has established a recurring public pattern of disparaging commentary directed at prominent black women across politics, sports, and media. Such commentary reinforces harmful narratives, undermines the fair and respectful representation of black women in public discourse, and stands in direct conflict with NABJ’s longstanding commitment to accurate, responsible, and inclusive portrayals of black communities.”

NABJ referenced a pattern without listing specifics. But as Littal stated, in 2024, First Take and Stephen A. Smith were part of the NABJ. Smith even made a high-energy entrance at the NABJ convention in Chicago, exclaiming, “DID YA MISS MEEEE?”

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In fact, the veteran broadcaster apparently cut short vacation time for NABJ and even had a positive message. “You come to a place like the National Association of Black Journalists conference, and you’re reminded of what togetherness is all about. How there’s strength in numbers and unity,” Smith said at the time.

Earlier this year, Kevin Hart, at his roast show, joked that the ESPN host hates Black people. After hearing that, Stephen A. Smith was dejected. He replied, stating he had a good relationship with Kevin Hart over the years, and the statement “stung like hell.”

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“I’ve spent my life fighting on behalf of my community … People try to continue this narrative about me that I know is false, but that nevertheless still hurts to hear out of the mouth of anyone who knows me,” he said at the time.

In his response for Hart, Stephen A. Smith also confirmed that he could “respond more vitriolically, but I won’t. More incendiary, but I won’t.” Months after that incident, the NBAJ gave the veteran broadcaster a Thumbs Down award.

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It seems this time, Stephen A., won’t be quiet. His tweet suggests a detailed rant video will be out sooner rather than later.