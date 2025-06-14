Stephen A. Smith Breaks Silence as America Catches ESPN Analyst Lying

The NBA Finals have the eyes of the world, but is it not entertaining enough for Stephen A. Smith? This was the question of the day after social media users highlighted the ESPN sportscaster playing Solitaire! Yupp, not even UNO. The same did not earn him much favor from NBA fans who thought Smith was prioritizing an old computer card game over the intense competition between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton. However, the comments caught the attention of Smith, and he didn’t waste time defending himself.

Less than an hour after ‘Legion Hoops’ and other media outlets reported Smith playing Solitaire, the ‘First Take’ host took to his official X account. He reposted the tweet that showed him caught red-handed, and wrote “Yep! That’s me. Who would’ve thought….I can multi-task. Especially during TIMEOUTS! Hope y’all are enjoying the NBA Finals. This is going 7 games now, peeps!” Yikes!

Unfortunately for Smith, he lied, and the truth wasn’t hidden for long. Earlier, it was just the picture of the sportscaster playing Solitaire that was going viral. Now, a recent video by Athlon Sports proved that the game was still going on when the moment was captured. 12 seconds were remaining on the shot clock. Well, if people were already upset with Smith, then this certainly did not fix things.

This is a developing story.