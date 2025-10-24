Stephen A. Smith Clarifies NBA Gambling Stance After FBI Director’s Harsh Response

In the wake of the arrests of Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups by the FBI, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made a bold remark. He claimed this is only the “tip of the iceberg”. He suggests President Donald Trump could be on a revenge campaign against the NBA and other sporting leagues, given their prior criticism of him. FBI director Kash Patel scoffed at it, calling it the “single dumbest thing I’ve ever heard in modern history,”.

It was a forward approach by Smith after all. And in a recent tweet, he doesn’t seem to be going back on his words. The high-profile analyst, who has also explored speaking about politics, did admit the FBI’s major hand in the matter. However, the point he is trying to make is that the POTUS might push his resources to get to the bottom of the ongoing scandal.

“Nothing to get ahead of here, people! I never denied or failed to mention that this FBI Investigation has been going on for years. I said Trump wasn’t inclined to stop it. He’s sparing no one because the man isn’t playing. He’s coming!! In no way am I attempting to even have an opinion on the legitimacy of this matter. I don’t know the facts of the case. I’m just saying don’t expect POTUS to spare anyone on this matter. And I stand by that. That’s all!” Stephen A. Smith wrote in his tweet.

Smith isn’t entirely wrong about the possible motivations Trump might have. Several NBA stars, such as LeBron James and Steve Kerr, have criticized him. The Warriors even declined to go to the White House in 2017 after winning a championship. WNBA players also stood strong during the ‘BLM’ movement, raising their voices against the POTUS.

However, there’s nothing to confirm Trump’s involvement in the matter. So far, the FBI has led the investigations. And some startling allegations have come to the forefront.

The FBI details the arrests of Terry Rozier and others

By now, the story has spread like wildfire. The NBA’s breathtaking opening night games took a backseat amidst the news. Early on Thursday morning, the FBI arrested 34 individuals. This included Rozier, Billups, and Cavaliers assistant coach Damon Jones. Each of the defendants is linked to an illegal gambling operation.

Rozier is accused of providing insider information to his inner circle and profiting. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch alleges the Heat guard altered his performance on March 23, 2023, when playing for the Hornets. He passed on information about exiting the game early, and reportedly had the profits delivered to his house.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Damon Jones’ history goes further back. Reports suggest he passed information about LeBron James missing a game. Moreover, he is also linked to being a celebrity influence in an alleged rigged poker game. Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was also indicted for the same reasons as the investigation continues.

The NBA is behind the federal authorities, cooperating with the investigation. Stephen A. Smith has no doubts that Adam Silver would want to see justice served in this matter. It’s the emotional investment of fans that is on the line. Anything that compromises the very core of the game will also be detrimental to the NBA.