Stephen A. Smith Forgives Kevin Durant, Heaps Praise Amid Latest Contract Update

For nearly a decade, Stephen A. Smith and Kevin Durant have shared one of basketball’s most public love–hate relationships. On-air critiques turned personal. Tweets were exchanged. The narrative stuck: Durant, the mercurial superstar, and Stephen A., the relentless critic who refused to hold back. Yet, something shifted this summer. What once was open disdain now feels like reluctant respect—if not outright admiration.

The catalyst? Kevin Durant in Houston. A move that shook the Western Conference’s balance. A city where the young Rockets, brimming with energy but lacking a finisher, suddenly saw their missing piece fall into place. It has set the stage for a reassessment of old grudges and fresh expectations amid contract negotiations.

“Now he can be insulting and a bit emotional sometimes… it don’t matter,” Smith said on his show. “He’s actually a nice guy, and he’s one of the greatest players in the history of basketball. The brother is a walking bucket. All they were lacking was a number one option. A closer… And if Houston gets that from him on a regular basis, which there’s no reason to doubt they will, Houston can compete for the championship. Make no mistake about that.”

Last postseason made Smith’s observation glaring. The Rockets pushed into the playoffs with their dynamic core of Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Jalen Green, and Amen Thompson all showing flashes, but stalled in the clutch. Games that were winnable in the fourth quarter slipped away, often for the same reason: no one on the floor demanded the ball when it mattered most. The “closer” role was a vacancy that became their undoing.

Now in his mid-30s, Durant carries the scars and wisdom of a career that has seen him both lionized and vilified. In the Golden State, he was the juggernaut’s sharpest weapon. In Brooklyn and Phoenix, the star who couldn’t quite steady the storm. Houston offers something else: a chance to mentor, close, and add without overtaking. And Stephen A. Smith, one of his most vocal skeptics, has placed his bet that Durant will embrace it.

A new Role, a new a deal

Durant’s ongoing contract discussions with the Houston Rockets shape the team’s future. According to recent reports, both sides believe they will eventually come to an agreement, though terms remain unsettled. The Rockets view him not as a franchise centerpiece but as a final piece, a veteran presence meant to elevate their core.

This strategic stance reflects how Houston is balancing star power with financial priorities. Core players such as Smith and Fred VanVleet have signed significant deals, and the front office is mindful of upcoming negotiations with Thompson and bench forward Tari Eason. Durant’s new contract, whenever finalized, will need to coexist with this timeline, ensuring the Rockets don’t compromise future flexibility while chasing a title window.

What makes this even more intriguing is the shift in leverage. Durant enters these talks not as the irreplaceable star he once was, but as the crucial finishing piece a young team believes it’s ready for. The Rockets have set the tone: they want his scoring and championship experience without upending their foundation. For Durant, agreeing to such terms could redefine his late-career influence: not as a dominant singular force, but as the veteran who helps shape a contender’s identity without eclipsing it.