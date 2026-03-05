Stephen A. Smith Gets Humiliated Over Zion Williamson’s ‘Food Addict’ Claim: “He’s Not in Prison”

Criticism about his weight is not new for Zion Williamson. But Stephen A. Smith’s rant about the Pelicans star being a food addict caught everyone by surprise. Everyone’s wondering if it was needed, and after LeBron James, even a 3x All-Star came to the 25-year-old’s defense.

Gilbert Arenas was brutal with his analysis but kept trolling Stephen A. Smith for his statement. “Food addict, what is that?” asked Arenas. Physically, he doesn’t look like it. We know what addicts look like. We know from his body size that he should be all of 360? So we know that’s not the case.

“Him hiding food under the bed. Who is he hiding it from? It’s his mo—-f—- house. Who is he hiding it from? He ain’t in prison.”

Arenas further mocked ESPN’s veteran broadcaster and called the report of Zion Williamson hiding food under his bed “ridiculous”. Because in the offseason, the Pelicans star had a noticeable physical transformation where he reportedly lost more than 50 pounds. This also helped him achieve a career high record, which was not possible previously due to constant injuries.

The 2x All-Star had a streak of 35 straight appearances, the most in his injury-plagued career. Now, in his seventh NBA season, Zion Williamson has played in only in 45.2% of the games available. So, the comments on being overweight and him not performing to his potential are not new. But the tag of food addict felt a personal jab rather than a criticism.

To counter this, Gilbert Arenas concluded and stated that the Pelicans star doesn’t need to hide his food habits.”I’m a grown-a– millionaire, I can eat this sh– in public like I been doing!” Another issue with Smith’s take was that it came right after Williamson’s recent ESPN interview, where he candidly shared his mental health struggles regarding his weight.

Yet there was Smith with his sharp criticism. However, after the Lakers beat the Pelicans 110-101, cameras captured LeBron James’ interaction with Williamson. They shared a hug, and netizens were able to decode what Bron allegedly said, “Don’t mind the bullsh*t.”

Zion Williamson’s team claps back at Stephen A. Smith

The Pelicans star admitted that the constant mockery during his injury rehab for a broken leg led to a “really low” point in his mental health. So, once Smith stated his stance, the New Orleans team used their official X page to troll the ESPN broadcaster. They compiled Smith’s worst bloopers and added, “Stick to solitaire, Stephen.”

Smith wasn’t waiting and stated on social media, “No problem. See y’all tomorrow on [First Take]. Remember one thing: YOU ASKED FOR THIS!” And he did keep his promise and launched a scathing rant against the New Orleans Pelicans. “My popularity is bigger than anybody on your team outside of Zion. 65 games have been played and you’re still searching for your 20th victory.”

Smith further called them horrible and reminded them that the franchise has never reached the Conference Finals. “I’m talking strictly to your social media department and their pathetic a—-. Could you find a basketball reason to be relevant?” Despite the rant, there is not a lot of support there for Stephen A. But a lot for Zion Williamson.