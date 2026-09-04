Stephen A. Smith Gets Into Fiery Argument With Jemele Hill Over Staying Silent on Trump Remarks: “You Are Not the President”

Stephen A. Smith recently ignited a massive broadcasting controversy during a highly publicized podcast appearance. The veteran ESPN analyst faced intense scrutiny from former colleague Jemele Hill regarding his uncharacteristically passive response to severe political insults. This tense exchange prompted the outspoken television personality to aggressively defend his calculated broadcasting strategy.

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Hill accused Smith of displaying blatant hypocrisy during a recent episode of the Flagrant and Funny podcast.

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“You went chill on him as opposed to how you went on me and told me all the things about my black self,” Hill stated.

The 58-year-old commentator firmly rejected the notion that he was capitulating to political pressure by highlighting the power dynamic involved.

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“With all due respect, number one, you’re not the president of the United States. 77 million people didn’t vote for you. And number three. No, it’s not a capitulation,” Smith responded. “It’s an agenda. What did I do? Why don’t you come debate me? Why don’t you come talk about the issues?”

He subsequently addressed long-standing public accusations regarding his willingness to criticize white public figures.

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Critics frequently accuse the veteran analyst of exclusively targeting Black athletes like LeBron James with his harshest television critiques. Smith aggressively pushed back against this narrative by highlighting his extensive career history of challenging white America.

“I mean, it’s like, it’s amazing to me that people would look at me and say, ‘Oh, you know what, he got that smoke for the black people.’ But you know what?” Smith continued.

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He explicitly challenged the audience to review his massive television ratings as proof of his equal-opportunity criticism.

“I’m like, I’m looking at my ratings. How do I have these ratings? They’re not watching me. They must not be watching me,” Smith stated. “How is this possible? How could you look at me and say, I don’t have smoke for white folks?”

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He then explained that his silence regarding the presidential insults represented a calculated refusal to engage with a politician’s standard operational tactics.

Smith maintained he frequently criticizes the politician on his independent Straight Shooter podcast without engaging in pointless political rhetoric.

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“But when he sat up there and said something about my IQ, I’m like, he said it about Jasmine Crockett… He said it about Barack Obama; he said it about Michelle Obama; he said it about AOC,” Smith added. “He said it about numerous people, black and white. That’s what his MO is.”

This entire media firestorm actually originated from a highly specific sporting request.

Stephen A. Smith’s request to Donald Trump didn’t sit well with the President

The controversy began when Trump planned to attend Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. Smith publicly requested the politician avoid Madison Square Garden to prevent logistical disruptions during the crucial championship matchup.

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“It has nothing to do with politics, policy, or anything like that, it has everything to do with him disrupting and contributing at the same time to the chaos that’s going to be existing at Madison Square Garden,” Smith said. “I have been covering sports for over 30 years. I’m telling you right now, come Monday, for Game 3… I expect to see an environment I have never seen in my entire career covering sports. You don’t understand.”

Trump immediately retaliated by launching a vicious personal attack via his Truth Social platform.

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“Stephen A. Smith is an arrogant fool, a low IQ individual. In other words, he’s ‘dumb as a rock,’ and totally unqualified to ever think of running for high political office, or even low political office, for that matter!” Trump wrote.

The US President further dismissed Smith’s debating skills as completely inadequate for the political arena. The ESPN personality will now navigate this lingering political feud as the 2026 sporting calendar progresses through early September.