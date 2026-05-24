Stephen A. Smith Hints Investigation Could Reveal Ugly Details About Cavs After Game 3 Collapse

Three games later, the New York Knicks have firmly seized control of the ECF. Now, it’s difficult to say if they have truly been that overpowering. Or if the Cleveland Cavaliers, with their defensive downfall, have just given up. Right now, it’s a matter of a game to decide what’s next for James Harden & Co. But according to Stephen A. Smith, the team’s lack of urgency might have a different reason behind it.

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Talking about the Cavs 108-121 loss on SportsCenter, Stephen A. said, “Pathetic. Very, very pathetic. Gave up 37 points in the first quarter. Didn’t come out with any degree of urgency whatsoever. I wouldn’t be surprised if we did an investigation and we discovered that half the team had already made vacation reservations. It just looked that way. They were devoid of any kind of urgency whatsoever.”

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Smith added, “I understand that they’re flowing. I understand that they could serve to demoralize you. There’s no way around that. But the flip side to it is you’re on your home turf, and there’s an incredible level of urgency that comes attached to it. And the New York Knicks just gave it to them.”

So, is the veteran analyst suggesting that the Cavs are somehow tanking the series on purpose because they have holiday reservations? That might be an exaggeration, but to be honest, the Cleveland Cavaliers aren’t doing anything extraordinary that could deny such claims. On the other hand, James Harden has emerged as the biggest eyesore for the team and its defense.

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The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Harden at the February 5 trade deadline after sending Darius Garland to the LA Clippers. The team had believed that bringing the veteran guard with Donovan Mitchell would create the ultimate pair. But now that the Cavs stand at the edge of elimination, everyone is pointing their fingers at the 36-year-old, and rightfully so.

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Cleveland looked ready to throw New York into complete chaos in Game 1 after building a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter. Instead, the Cavaliers watched the Knicks take over. New York stormed back with relentless energy, dominated overtime, and grabbed the series by the throat. Since that collapse, the Knicks have controlled every pulse of the ECF, while Cleveland has looked rattled under the spotlight.

Meanwhile, James Harden has delivered another painful chapter to the growing “playoff choker” narrative hanging over his career. Across Games 1 through 3, he has posted just 17.3 points, five rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. Moreover, his shooting numbers have cratered to 41.3% from the field and an ugly 22.7% from deep. Add four turnovers a night, and Cleveland’s offense has often felt stuck in quicksand whenever the pressure rises.

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Therefore, Stephen A. Smith’s “investigation” claims suddenly make sense. The lack of urgency is almost sickening when stars like Donovan Mitchell and James Harden are on the same side.

Stephen A. Smith’s Knicks overpower the Cavs once again

As a die-hard Knicks fan, Smith is probably the happiest person in the studio. The team is just one game away from reaching the NBA Finals in years. And the sheer fact that Mike Brown’s boys are playing the game together is making all the difference. “Brunson had his 30. Of course, Anunoby had his 21. Can’t say enough about Mikal Bridges and the way that he’s been playing as of late in these playoffs,” Stephen A. further said. “He is just in his bag. He is flowing. And Landry Shamet coming off the bench and dropping 11 points in the fourth quarter. All of those things could contribute to a victory.”

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Jalen Brunson powered the Knicks with 30 points as six New York players finished in double figures. Meanwhile, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby torched Cleveland for a combined 43 points while shooting a scorching 17 for 25 from the field. On the other side, the Cavaliers could not buy a bucket from deep, finishing 12 for 41 from 3-point range at 29%, while their struggles at the charity stripe continued after converting only 12 of 19 free throws, good for 63%. Now, let’s get to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

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On Saturday, the New York Knicks turned Rocket Arena into their personal playground during a ruthless 121-108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland actually shot 42/84 from the floor at 50.0%, yet it barely mattered because New York came out blazing at 43/77 and a ridiculous 55.8%. Moreover, the Knicks stayed sharp from deep, drilling 11/28 at 39.3%, while the Cavaliers kept clanking away at 12/41 and 29.3%. The gap widened further at the line, where New York calmly buried 24/27 for 88.9% as Cleveland limped to 12/19 and 63.2%.

Imago Knicks vs Cavaliers (Credit: Cleveland.com)

The smaller battles painted an even uglier picture for Cleveland. New York owned the hustle categories with 37 rebounds, 27 assists, 11 steals, and 4 blocks, compared to the Cavaliers’ 34 rebounds, 22 assists, 7 steals, and 1 block. Meanwhile, Cleveland handed away 17 turnovers and never touched a lead all night. The Knicks also exploded for 17 fast-break points and stretched the advantage to 17, leaving the Cavaliers chasing shadows for four quarters.

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Sadly, the Cavaliers look broken at the worst possible time. Meanwhile, the Knicks have played with far greater hunger throughout the ECF. Stephen A. Smith’s criticism now feels impossible to ignore because Cleveland’s energy has completely vanished under pressure. Moreover, James Harden’s struggles have only deepened the frustration surrounding this roster. One more loss, and the Cavaliers’ bold championship gamble could collapse into one brutal postseason disaster.