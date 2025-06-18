Stephen A. Smith Hits LeBron James With $528M Profiting Accusation as Brian Windhorst’s Defense Fails

On the recent episode of Mind the Game, LeBron James discussed a rather controversial topic around the NBA. He felt the ring culture was “weird”. Judging a player’s greatness for a ‘team accomplishment’ is something he just can’t get on board. The Akron Hammer didn’t say it isn’t a factor, but was against it being the sole parameter when ranking the greats of the game.

He didn’t just come with empty statements. “Barry Bonds never won a World Series, and you can’t sit here and tell me that he’s not the greatest baseball player to ever touch a bat,” he said on the show. It’s a polarizing issue that was awaiting a response. And it has come from Stephen A. Smith, with whom he has feuded recently.

The ESPN headliner thinks it’s “nonsense” for LeBron James not to understand the ring culture. He cited James’ move to the Miami Heat in pursuit of the prized gold of the NBA. However, more than that, he thinks without a chip on his resume, the King wouldn’t even be at billionaire status.

“Once upon a time, Windy you know this, the endorsement dollars, the sizzle, the shine, and all the monetary compensation that came your way, because it was courtesy of championships. You weren’t getting that kind of shine when you weren’t winning. If you didn’t win anything, it wasn’t coming to you like that,” Smith erupted on First Take.

To a degree, it is true. Without championships behind him, LeBron James wouldn’t have ascended to sitting beside the greats. It was indeed “validation” to prove that he is one of the greatest. But what about the conversation beyond that? Winning multiple times does indeed prove the worth of an NBA superstar.

It’s an acknowledgement of the impact that one individual can have on a franchise. But when it comes to having more rings, that argument is what irks LeBron James. Kevin Garnett has one; he is still regarded as one of the best players at his position. The same is true with Dirk Nowitzki.

It’s because if an individual is being ranked, the significance needs to be given to the body of work. Ultimately, that’s the legacy one leaves. A championship is the journey of an entire team. However, a player is paid and evaluated on the basis of what they bring to the mix.

So sure, the championship did play a part in him cultivating a billion-dollar fortune. However, even if LeBron James had just two, his stature wouldn’t drop. But the move to the Heat, that’s where some are left a little puzzled.

Brian Windhorst blames LeBron James for the existence ring culture

Although Brian Windhorst hasn’t exactly been a great media presence in James’ eyes, he manages to stay neutral. So during this conversation, he actually extended his support towards the Lakers’ All-Star forward.

“I happen to agree with him. Um, and right now I’m at the end of a two-month run where I’ve been on the front line in the playoffs. Um, and I know what it takes to win an NBA championship because I’ve watched team after team after team over the last 20 years, talking to players even just in the last couple of days about how exhausting it is. And it’s why I never believe in ever under any circumstances pulling down or denigrating a champion by attaching an asterisk or something,” he said about the argument.

But while he does agree, Windy does think LeBron James didn’t help himself by joining the Miami Heat. That move came after regular tries to win a championship with the Cavaliers. However, joining Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to fulfill that dream did create a certain narrative. The era of the ‘superteam’ experiment came into play.

The norm became that it’s integral for a star of the league to win a title to really justify that status. James isn’t the only one guilty of it. Moreover, there were other circumstances that led to the Heat’s ‘Big 3’. But regardless, it did suggest that James truly grasped the concept of the importance of winning a championship and having that on his resume.

That remains the only skid mark in his argument. Aside from that, whose side are you on? Let us know your views in the comments below.