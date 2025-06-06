Stephen A. Smith Makes Demand Clear to Elon Musk as Donald Trump Feud Escalates

“Such ingratitude.” That’s just one of the many posts Elon Musk has shared on X, taking aim at former President Donald Trump as a public feud between the two continues to unfold. From claiming Trump wouldn’t have won the presidency without his support, to suggesting—without evidence—that Trump’s name appears in the Epstein files, the world’s richest man isn’t holding back on one of the most powerful figures in American politics.

Amid his flurry of posts, Musk has also started floating new political ideas—ones that veer away from Trump’s influence. And one of those ideas has clearly caught the attention of Stephen A. Smith. On Thursday, Musk, whose net worth sits at $387.9 billion, took to X and posed a question: “Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With 16 hours still remaining in the poll, 81% of respondents had already voted “Yes.” Sports analyst and commentator Stephen A. Smith didn’t just agree—he amplified it. He retweeted Musk’s question, adding: “Mr. @elonmusk I’m all for moving America to the CENTER. I’m definitely down for that cause! Sign me up!!!” Woah!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story.