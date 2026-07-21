Stephen A. Smith Makes His Thoughts Clear Amid ‘Disgust’ Over Ryan Clark Firing As New Details Emerge

Disney’s sweeping cost cuts have reached ESPN and NFL Network, claiming one of their biggest on-air voices. Ryan Clark became the first major casualty on Monday after months of speculation surrounding his future. The news stunned the sports media world, but no reaction carried more emotion than Stephen A. Smith’s.

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Speaking on The Stephen A. Smith Show, the veteran analyst opened up about losing someone that he considered far more than just a colleague. He talked about how the decision was difficult to accept, “It’s a rough day,” he said. But even then, he acknowledged the reality of working in a business where such tough calls must be made.

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“Decisions like this, I would imagine, don’t come easy. And we all gotta be grown-ups because regardless of the disgust with the decision that was made, you understand they have to be made,” Smith said.

However, even as he recognized the business side of things, Smith made it clear where he stood personally. “I am not happy about this decision one bit. The bosses know I’m not happy about this decision.” He, in fact, was asked by the higher-ups about his thoughts on the decision. He gave his stance, but the final call was never in his hands.

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“Was I asked what I thought, what my feelings were? Yes, I was. And of course, I said, we have to keep him. But I don’t get to make those decisions,” the 58-year-old shared. Here the higher-level executives, people who weigh the company’s financial realities and their broader consequences, make the layoff decisions.

Ryan Clark closed his NFL career with a Super Bowl XLIII title alongside the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining ESPN in 2015. Since then, he became a familiar face on NFL Live, Get Up, First Take and SportsCenter while also leading The Pivot and appearing on Inside the NFL. For Smith, Clark’s value went beyond just football analysis. He talked about how Clark is one person who challenged him and educated him.

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“Anytime I talked about the NFL, anytime I talked about life, I walked away feeling that way about him because I had just finished talking with him or debating with him or arguing with him about something because the brother’s that smart. He’s that conscientious. He’s that thoughtful. He’s that sincere. He’s that real. He’s that authentic.”

He drove home how deeply Ryan Clark’s absence will be felt across ESPN. Shows like NFL Live, Get Up, and others wouldn’t feel the same without the 46-year-old. Smith also added that Clark’s firing won’t be the last one either.

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“I don’t know of the other names coming down the pike. I was hopeful his name would never come down the pike,” Smith added.

Smith also discussed the reports coming through about how exactly Clark learnt of him getting fired. He was apparently in the middle of a broadcast of NFL Live when he received the news. Reportedly, ESPN chose to announce the news early after realizing details of the decision were already beginning to surface.

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ESPN lets go of Ryan Clark

The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported, “Sources at ESPN say the reason they told Clark during the show was due to media inquiries into his departure and a fear that the news would leak out before they could inform him. Since after the Super Bowl in February, sources had told The Athletic that Clark’s job could be in jeopardy.”

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Meanwhile, The Athletic reported last week that Ryan Clark was expected to lose his ESPN role. Although the network had planned to break the news on Tuesday morning, those plans changed after inquiries began coming in.

Clark then took to his X handle Tuesday morning and tweeted: “Sending prayers and love to all those laid off today by ESPN. So many of you have poured your life into that company, & I know how you’re feeling right now. My hope is as this door closes another opens for you all. God bless!”

Stephen A. Smith’s heart is aching after losing Ryan Clark. And he made sure that everyone, including ESPN, knew his true feelings. Meanwhile, the broadcasting moguls are reportedly going to take off more names from their chart.