Stephen A. Smith Net Worth: All Details About ESPN Analyst’s Salary, Contract & Career

Love him or hate him, you absolutely, positively cannot ignore Stephen A. Smith. The man is an institution, a one-man media tornado, the unmistakable face and booming voice of ESPN’s “First Take.” He’s everywhere in sports, and he’s always ready with some passionate opinion that could power a small city.

But behind all that on-screen bluster and those scorching hot takes? There’s a story of incredible hustle. So, what’s the real deal with Stephen A.’s ESPN contract? How much is the man actually worth? And what’s the journey been like for one of the most recognizable (and, let’s be honest, polarizing) figures in sports media today? Let’s dive in.

What is Stephen A. Smith’s contract with ESPN? What’s his net worth?

Stephen A. Smith was reportedly cashing some massive checks from ESPN – we’re talking around $12 million a year. That’s mainly for being the undisputed king of their hit morning debate show, “First Take.” That kind of money makes him one of the highest-paid personalities at the Worldwide Leader, no doubt. But here’s a classic Stephen A. twist for you: even with that kind of bank, he apparently thinks he was “quite underpaid”! He’s seen other big-name commentators at ESPN, like Troy Aikman and Joe Buck over in the NFL world, pulling in more, and you know Stephen A. isn’t one to stay quiet if he feels he’s not getting the financial respect he deserves.

He also reportedly had a $4 million-per-year production contract. That makes total sense when you see how much content he’s churning out. He was not just yelling on “First Take” – he had his own podcast, “Know Mercy,” he was producing his own TV show, “NBA in Stephen A’s World,” and was constantly popping up on “SportsCenter” and “NBA Countdown.” The man is a content-creating machine.

But hold up, because the money game just changed big time. According to sources briefed on the agreement, as reported by Andrew Marchand for The Athletic in March 2025, Stephen A. Smith reportedly agreed to a new monster contract with ESPN. We’re talking a five-year deal worth at least $100 million!

So, what does all this hustle add up to in terms of net worth? As of 2025, Smith’s estimated net worth is chilling around $25 million. He once told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, talking about what fuels him, “When you grow up poor and you see your mom sacrifice the way that she did and you struggle the way we struggled, I’m scared every day of being broke, even when I’m nowhere near broke.” That fear, that raw hunger? You can see it in his incredible work ethic.

What are Stephen A. Smith’s endorsements and investments?

When you’re as big a name as Stephen A. Smith, you know the endorsement deals are going to come knocking. And he’s definitely had some high-profile partnerships, especially in the sports world. You might remember seeing him in those national ad campaigns for Subway way back in 2014 where he was hyping up their sandwiches. Then, in 2015, he linked up with Five Hour Energy. Let’s be real, that one’s a pretty perfect fit for a guy with his kind of non-stop, on-air energy!

He’s also brought his voice and that sharp analytical mind to the virtual world. He’s been featured in several editions of the mega-popular Madden NFL video game series. And while it might not be a formal, signed-on-the-dotted-line endorsement, you often see Stephen A. rocking Nike gear during his ESPN broadcasts. That definitely doesn’t hurt Nike’s brand visibility, you know?

Stephen A. Smith’s House: Where is it located?

So, about that New York City pad. Stephen A. snagged a stunning luxury apartment right in the heart of Manhattan for $7.35 million back in 2018. You can only imagine the insane views from a place like that! It’s definitely a long, long way from his childhood in Hollis, Queens. That, however, doesn’t seem to be his anymore.

Reports after his new contract suggest that Smith bought a 7,232-square-foot residence for about $2.7 million in New Jersey. It is also believed to be a quick trip away from his workplace.

What’s in Stephen A. Smith’s car collection?

When it comes to his rides, Stephen A. Smith isn’t necessarily known for having a garage packed with a dozen exotic supercars like some other big-name celebs. He seems to keep his car game a little more on the private side. However, one vehicle that he is known to own and definitely enjoys cruising in is a Range Rover.

It’s got that effortlessly elegant style, an opulent cabin, and that A-list status that just screams success. Think about the P400 model, for example – it’s got a turbocharged inline-six engine with a 48-volt hybrid system, pumping out around 395 horsepower. That’s plenty of smooth, powerful juice to navigate the crazy streets of New York City or take a leisurely drive out to the Hamptons.

It’s easy to just see the loudmouth on “First Take,” the guy dropping outrageous predictions and getting into shouting matches. But to really get Stephen A. Smith, you gotta look at the journey. He got fired from ESPN back in 2009 – a moment he described to Barry Jackson as absolutely terrifying: “I was scared to death I had lost everything.” He then dropped this truth bomb: “I will never forget that feeling, and that’s part of the reason why I work. I work like I’m broke.”

And that “work like I’m broke” mentality? It’s no exaggeration. The man is a big time hustler! He once told Bill Simmons on his podcast that it’s not even the sheer volume of work that gets to him, it’s the downtime between all those segments. At one point, the schedule got so insane, with long, soul-crushing waits between short TV hits, that he actually admitted, “For the first time in my career, I went to the bosses, and I was like, ‘Yo, I can’t do this. Not this.’” That just shows you, even a guy with his legendary stamina and drive has his breaking points.

However, being overworked doesn’t scare him. He once told Tamron Hall that he wants to grow his production company to the point where he’s mentioned in the same breath as industry giants like Spike Lee and Tyler Perry. And then he dropped this absolute bombshell of a goal: “I want to end my career being recognized as arguably the greatest television talent in history.” And that’s Stephen A. Smith for you. Love him or hate him, you absolutely have to respect the hustle.