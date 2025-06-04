Stephen A. Smith Proposes 5 Coaches to Succeed Tom Thibodeau as $156.1M Decision Looms

Let’s be honest — the NBA offseason doesn’t do slow days, especially not when your team just fired a guy who took you to your deepest playoff run in 25 years. Yep, Knicks fans, Tom Thibodeau — aka Coach Raspy Voice, aka the man who probably sleeps on a clipboard — is officially out of a job. Why? Oh, we’ll get there. But first, let’s take a stroll down the Stephen A. Smith tunnel of passionate Knicks fandom, brutally honest takes, and five very interesting coaching suggestions.

Because when Stephen A. opens his mouth about the Knicks, you know it’s going to be a mixture of facts, fury, and a little bit of fatherly disappointment — like when your dad finds out you dropped $300 on sneakers and forgot to pay rent.

That’s not us asking. That’s Stephen A. Smith himself, standing tall on ESPN First Take like he’s delivering a monologue in a Spike Lee movie. Smith wasn’t holding back: “At some point, this has to be about fairness… Why the hell is Tom Thibodeau out of a job?”

And look — he’s not wrong. Thibs just coached this Knicks team to the Eastern Conference Finals. That’s like taking a vintage Toyota Corolla through the Baja 1000 and somehow finishing in the top 5. Now? He’s getting tossed aside faster than a Julius Randle heat check.

But Stephen A. didn’t stop at outrage. He offered solutions. Actual names — and not just your usual coaching carousel filler either.

Stephen A. shortlist for Thibodeau’s replacement (and it’s juicy)

Let’s break down the five names Stephen A. Smith mentioned — because honestly, this could turn into a Broadway casting call.

Tyronn Lue: Coach Ty Lue has a ring. He’s tamed LeBron. He’s dealt with Kawhi’s annual Where’s Waldo act. If the Knicks pull this off, Madison Square Garden might actually start feeling like the Mecca again — not just a slightly overhyped tourist trap with expensive peanuts.

Erik Spoelstra: This one’s ambitious. Like “trying to recruit Prime Duncan to the G-League” is ambitious. But if it happens? Knicks fans will be louder than Spike Lee during a Reggie Miller meltdown. Spo is elite — playing chess while other coaches are still losing at Connect Four.

Michael Malone: Stephen A. says it loud: “Thibs hasn’t coached in the Finals. Malone has a ring.” That’s it. Malone took Denver to the top of the mountain with Nikola Jokic — a man who looks more like your favorite gas station clerk than a two-time MVP. Respect.

Jay Wright: This one’s spicy. Villanova legend. Two-time NCAA champ. Coached Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges in college. If the Knicks are building a Nova reunion, Jay Wright could be the headmaster. Plus, the man rocks a suit like it’s 2006 and he’s about to give you a motivational sales pitch.

Rick Brunson: Plot twist. Jalen Brunson’s dad — currently an assistant coach and low-key the Knicks’ locker room whisperer. Stephen A. puts it beautifully: “He has the pulse of the players.” If Rick gets the job, Thanksgiving dinners at the Brunson house are about to hit different.

Now let’s talk about the elephant in the cap sheet: Mikal Bridges — or as Stephen A. calls him, “Mr. Reliable… 17 to 19 points a game, plays 75 to 82 games a season… a true professional… But there’s nothing about him that’s elite.” Ouch. But not inaccurate.

The Knicks just gave up five first-round picks — including four unprotected — for Bridges. That’s the kind of overpay you make on eBay at 2 a.m. after a few too many hard seltzers. And now? Bridges is eligible for a four-year, $156.1 million extension this summer.

That’s right — $156.1 million for a guy who’s never made an All-Star team. Bridges is great, sure. But elite? That’s a high bar. And if you’re wondering where the money’s coming from… well, shoutout to Jalen Brunson’s team-friendly deal. That contract is so underpriced it should be hanging in a discount aisle next to RJ Barrett’s old shooting percentages.

The Knicks’ salary cap is more bloated than Zion Williamson after an all-you-can-eat buffet. Here’s how it looks heading into 2025-26:

Total Salaries: $199.7 million

Salary Cap: $154.6 million

Tax Level: $187.8 million

Cap Room: Negative $45 million (yes, negative)

Leon Rose went all-in. He flipped the draft future like it was GameStop stock, and now it’s make-or-break time. If Bridges doesn’t pan out and the next coach flops, Knicks fans might start calling MSG the Mid-Season Graveyard.

Stephen A. laid it all out: big-time coaching names, brutal financial reality, and the question echoing through New York like a vintage Clyde Frazier rhyme — was firing Tom Thibodeau a masterstroke… or the biggest mistake since Amar’e punched a fire extinguisher?

Whatever happens, one thing’s certain: the Knicks are once again the NBA’s most fascinating rollercoaster. Buckle up, New York — the ride isn’t slowing down anytime soon.