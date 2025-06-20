Stephen A. Smith Puts ESPN in Tough Spot Over LeBron James as Link With Disney’s Rival Confirmed

LeBron James has been at war with the NBA media over the last season. Most noticeably, his feud with Stephen A. Smith has garnered national attention. “I don’t like him, and he don’t like me,” the ESPN analyst said about their relationship. Having confirmed he will play a 23 season, their dynamic isn’t going to change. However, the Akron Hammer might be tempted by the opportunity to change the face of NBA media. Who knew a rift between him and Smith could potentially cost ESPN a dream opportunity?

This report stems from James’ growing partnership with Amazon Prime. His latest “What’s Next” advert to promote Prime Day created a thought of him possibly retiring. Furthermore, the largest retailer also acquired his ‘Mind The Game’ podcast for $300 million. Clearly, the bond is growing. And with Prime set to begin their NBA media deal, LeBron James is a hot commodity.

They have already prepared a stunning cast to cover the biggest basketball league next season. Steve Nash and Dwyane Wade headline their hires. However, with James’ experience as a podcaster and his urge to change the media landscape, there’s a job waiting for him at the end of his career. While it’s uncertain when, a number of suitors are prepared to get him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Alex Flanagan predicts that NBC, Amazon, and ESPN would all be “compelled” to have a meeting with James to add him to their coverage. Unfortunately, with his feud with Smith, ESPN might be out of the race before it even begins. Amazon holds the pole position due to its interest in investing in LeBron James and their growing relationships according to Front Office Sports.

AD

via Imago Mar 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the first half Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

And he’s already speaking highly of their hires. “I think Amazon Prime Video, they’re going to do a great job showcasing our sport; [the talent] love(s) our sport. Great intellect, great commentary, great insight — I really look forward to that. And like I said, those guys that have signed up for it, they’re going to do great things,” he said about their efforts.

But there’s a price to get one of the GOATs of the sport. And it’s steep.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another Michael Jordan-LeBron James rivalry in the making?

NBC shook the basketball world when it announced Michael Jordan would join as a ‘special contributor’. His salary is said to be close to $40 million per season. However, there are reports to deny the same. But it’s not implausible to believe it could be so. Tom Brady roped in a $375 million deal to cover the NFL.

Likewise, LeBron James stands at the same stature. So the price of bringing him could be just as much or even more! He is a name that would help generate tons of viewership for any network. With one of the highest social media followings and a loyal fan base, viewers will tune in to listen to his thoughts about the games.

Furthermore, the trend of getting former players to cover the sport is largely growing. Take NBC as an example. Aside from Jordan, they have the likes of Carmelo Anthony and Reggie Miller joining the coverage. It’s a strong selling point as it offers viewers knowledgeable insight into the game that many feel is being ‘negatively’ covered by the traditional media.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking of NBC, Flanagan is moved by the prospect of them challenging Amazon Prime with an outstanding opportunity. “Gosh, to have a legacy like that. Can you imagine having an NBA broadcast with Michael Jordan and LeBron James?” he wrote. James is far more invested in the media space than Brady. Hence, there’s a good chance he does make that transition. When those doors do open, Prime is going to have some major competition.

Do you envision LeBron James behind the microphone? Let us know your views in the comments below.