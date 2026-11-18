The Los Angeles Lakers are 13-2. The team is dominating the Western Conference at the top of the leaderboard, and yet renowned ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith remains firm in his stance that the team won’t take the championship home this year.

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In a recent episode of First Take on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith was asked whether he thinks the team has a chance to win this year. He admitted that the team is a “legitimate threat” this year, but there’s just one twist.

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“I mean, they’re using their bench; they’re energizer bunnies; they go out there, they play hard as hell, and dare I say, they look better without LeBron James,” Smith claimed.

While Smith praised the Lakers’ play without James, he refused to budge on his playoff expectations.

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“That’s right, I said it. I’m shocked. Because I thought they should have kept LeBron James, found a way to keep him, but they’re looking better without him. I give credit where credit is due. Here’s where the controversy starts. You’re still going home in the second round of the playoffs.”

This isn’t the first time Stephen A. Smith has made this claim. In fact, after LeBron James left the team, Smith said the Lakers would not go farther than the second round. So his take has essentially remained the same ever since James joined the 76ers.

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Smith is clearly a huge fan of James. Earlier in November, he went as far as to claim that no NBA team is “better off without LeBron James.” Naturally, the trio of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler did not appeal to him.

The word “controversy” has become common to most of Smith’s recent takes regarding the team. Criticizing the Lakers’ offseason, Smith said he’d never seen a team with three of its best players being white win a championship.

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Many even correlated it with his idea that the Lakers should have kept LeBron James. Ultimately, James left of his own accord after the team decided to build a younger core focused on Luka Doncic.

It’s clear the investment has paid off so far. The Lakers are at the top of the Western Conference, and Doncic is single-handedly averaging 38.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game.

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In fact, Smith personally had to acknowledge and credit the team’s top three players. He admitted that Doncic is providing the team with nearly 40 points a game while Reaves is averaging nearly 25. Walker Kessler, on the other hand, has been phenomenal, grabbing 10.9 rebounds per game while anchoring the defense.

It remains to be seen whether the Lakers will perform well enough this season to change Smith’s mind about his playoff expectations.