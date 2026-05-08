Stephen A. Smith Responds to Jaylen Brown After Celtics Star Asks ESPN Host to “Retire”

Coming in with 56 wins, a +8.1 net rating, and 631 points of total margin, the Boston Celtics looked like a juggernaut this season, even without their injured star Jayson Tatum. They went 56-26, logged 38 double‑digit victories, including 17 by 20+ points, and spent 87 straight days locked into the East’s No. 2 seed with Jaylen Brown leading the team as reigning Finals MVP. But all that dominance suddenly meant little when they suffered a first‑round collapse as the franchise’s first team ever to blow a 3-1 series lead on May 3. The on‑court disaster then spilled into the spotlight off the court, as Brown’s “favorite season” comment ignited a very public showdown.

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After their 100-109 loss against the 76ers in Game 7 at home, Brown jumped on Twitch the next day, openly criticizing referees for their loss. This bold step didn’t sit well with everyone, especially Stephen A. Smith. The NBA analyst went after Jaylen Brown on ESPN’s “First Take,” after Brown spoke candidly in the wake of Boston’s playoff exit.

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“24 hours after losing a 3-1 lead and says this was his favorite year,” Stephen A. Smith said. “You can’t do that. The year that Jayson Tatum is down with an Achilles tear is your favorite year?” He also added, “He needs to be quiet… unless he’s trying to get traded.”

Brown didn’t let that comment slide as he fired back at Smith on his X handle, saying, “I’ll ‘be quiet’ / stop streaming if you ‘be quiet’ and retire, let’s give the people what they want.”

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This exchange set off a back-and-forth between the two, and it eventually ended with Smith delivering a particularly harsh assessment of Brown.

“Bro, I got love for you, so I’m not going to even go there. Folks are looking out for you, and you don’t even realize it,” Smith replied on Browns X post. “Here you are making this kind of noise, and it hasn’t even been a week since you lost a 3-1 lead. You’re HOME. A champion and a Finals MVP saying his favorite season is the season he’s home in the FIRST ROUND. This is not about ME. It’s about YOU… and what YOU SAID. Enjoy your offseason.”

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Looks like the tension has been simmering for a while.

It all started when the Celtics dropped Game 7 at home to the 76ers, coughing up a 3-1 series lead that had Boston fans stunned into silence. In the middle of that shock, Jaylen Brown did not lie low or stick to clichés. Instead, he went live on Twitch and invited the internet into his raw, unfiltered reaction to the season and the collapse. On that stream, Brown went straight at the officiating in the series and at Sixers star Joel Embiid, and he did not sugarcoat it.

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“Joel Embiid is a great player. One of the best bigs in basketball history. [But he] flops. He know it,” Brown said. “This ain’t breaking news. It is what it is.”

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Brown then rolled the tape on another sequence, this time involving Sixers forward Paul George. He slowed down a play where George appeared to give a slight shove before making his offensive move, and he used it as Exhibit A of what he saw as a double standard.

“If you’re going to call push-offs, call that,” Brown said. “Same move. Same refs. Oh, it’s nothing? It’s play on, right? But you gonna call me? Everybody does it … but if it would have been me, it’d have been an offensive foul.”

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Brown had numbers to fuel his frustration. In that first-round series alone, officials hit him with 10 offensive fouls, double the total for any other player, with Jalen Duren, Karl-Anthony Towns, Neemias Queta and Stephon Castle tied behind him. He reminded viewers that officials whistled him for 40 offensive fouls in the regular season, second only to Towns, who finished with 65. He did not stop at foul counts; he went straight to motive and made it clear he felt targeted.

“Every good basketball player does this. What are y’all talking about? They clearly had an agenda,” Brown said. “If Jaylen does this move, call the offensive foul and follow him every time. I don’t know if it’s because I pissed the refs off. I’ve been critical about them, and I called them out a bunch of times. So, they were like, ‘You know what, I got you in the playoffs. Watch this.’ [Because] that’s exactly what they did.

All of this came even though the whistle between the two teams looked fairly balanced on paper, with the Celtics picking up 136 personal fouls in the series and the Sixers tagged for 132.

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The league still took notice of Brown’s words, and the NBA fined Jaylen Brown $50,000. This wasn’t the first time he was showing his frustration. Back in March, he got ejected from a game against the San Antonio Spurs after arguing with referees and even received a $35,000 fine for it.

Then, adding to that Browns comment on the 2025-26 season, calling it “the most fun” of his career, didn’t sit well with the fans. Because the Celtics lost in the first round of the playoffs, Jayson Tatum missed much of the season while recovering from a torn Achilles injury. So calling it fun was strange after such a disappointing season, even though Brown clearly meant he personally enjoyed the way he played basketball this year.

Even 76ers’ Lou Williams understands where this feeling comes from and backs his stance, clearly mentioning how players often react to personal victory.

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“Your favorite seasons in your career, that’s personal to you,” Williams said on the Run It Back. “We don’t know what Jaylen Brown was dealing with behind the scenes. We don’t know what type of stress, what type of pressure he was under. We don’t know what he’s going through behind the scenes. So when a guy says this is his favorite season, the fans, they kind of hijack that conversation for it to mean what they want it to mean for them. For him, there can be a myriad of things why this is his favorite season. It can be expectation levels. It can be something personal.”

Well, Brown wasn’t lying on that part. He played very well throughout the season. In 71 games, Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

But now comes in the real question: Is Jaylen Brown really being unreasonable, or did the officials make it hard for him to survive the game?

Is Jaylen Brown really at fault?

The Celtics lost Game 7 at home 109-100, ending their season in a very disappointing way. After the loss, Jaylen Brown openly shared why he felt frustrated with the officiating during the playoff series. Brown believed referees treated him unfairly throughout the games.

The numbers also helped explain why Brown felt upset. He was called for 10 offensive fouls during the first round, which was more than twice as many as any other player in the playoffs, according to reports. During the regular season, Brown also ranked second in the NBA with 40 offensive fouls, while Karl-Anthony Towns had the most with 65. These stats show that Brown is not entirely making things up.

He also put out his opinion in the most raw form possible, explaining why he feels targeted all the time.

“You could clearly tell. I’ve actually spoken to ‌some ⁠refs, and they said it was an agenda going into each game. ‘Any time Jaylen brings his arm up, just from reputation, just call it,'” Brown said.

Then Brown made a bold comment after the game and accused Joel Embiid of flopping to get foul calls from referees. However, the game itself was very physical from both sides, and officials also punished Embiid at times during the matchup. In the fourth quarter, Brown drove toward the basket for a layup. Paul George committed a blocking foul during the play, but after the whistle, Embiid bumped Brown in the air, sending him crashing hard to the floor in pain. After reviewing the incident, referees gave Embiid a technical foul for the contact.

Additionally, Jayson Tatum also weighed in on how everything unraveled. The six-time All-Star kept grabbing at his calf throughout Game 6, then headed to the locker room in the third quarter for treatment. He did not show up on the initial injury report for Game 7, but a few hours before tipoff, the team ruled him out with left knee stiffness, and the Celtics had to face the 76ers without him.

On Sunday, the Celtics held their end-of-season press conference, and the spotlight swung back to Tatum’s choice to return this year. CLNS Media’s Noa Dalzell put it to him directly, asking whether, after a finish like this, he still believed he made the right call in coming back this season.

“100%. I’m very happy that I came back to be a part of this team, got back to doing what I love, to help give us a chance to compete for a championship,” Tatum said. “In the unfortunate event that it does happen, that I can be sort of inspirational.”

So, now it’s more of a battle of dissatisfaction than targeting. Let’s wait and see how far this goes.