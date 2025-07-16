Stephen A. Smith Reveals Family’s Role in Career While Addressing Popular Narrative Against ESPN Job

“I get paid to be loud, to argue, to be emotional. But I never fake it. That’s really me.” That’s Stephen A. Smith, setting the record straight. For years, the narrative swirling around one of ESPN’s biggest stars is that the guy on TV—the loud, argumentative, insanely passionate personality—is just an act, a character played for ratings. But in a recent, candid sit-down with Stephen Colbert, Smith made it clear that what you see is what you get.

“No, that’s me. That’s me. That’s me,” he insisted. “I’ve always been argumentative, but peacefully so.” He joked that his outspoken nature was kept in check growing up as the youngest of six, with four older sisters who “would not hesitate to beat me up.” He had to watch his mouth. It wasn’t until he left home that he found his voice. “As I grew older and I was away from home, there was a freedom that I didn’t have growing up,” he explained. “I could run my mouth and get away with it. And then I learned I could get paid for it. And after that, sky’s the limit.”

While his sisters may have taught him when to be quiet, he credits his mother, Janet, who passed away in 2017, for his unstoppable drive. “She ultimately became my ultimate source of motivation,” he once said, explaining that watching her struggle and persevere fueled his own ambition. “The ultimate goal was … alleviating any concern she ever had in life and that the later part of her life would be much better than the early stages were.”

Of course, that argumentative nature has landed him in plenty of hot water. The list of his on-air feuds is legendary, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. He famously called Kevin Durant’s move to the Warriors “the weakest move I’ve ever seen from a superstar” and has been in a years-long war of words with Kyrie Irving, who has publicly roasted Smith over his ESPN contract, calling SAS “not worth it.” Stephen A. also sparked outrage when he said he didn’t want to see women fighting in the UFC and again with his comments about Shohei Ohtani needing an interpreter.

But the most important reality checks might just come from his own daughter. During a recent segment on his show, his daughter Samantha put him on the spot. “I think a huge part of being in this industry right is learning how to take accountability,” she said, looking right at him. “I’m not sure if my dad does that, but we’re working on it, okay?”

His most recent, and arguably most personal, feud has been with LeBron James. After Smith criticized LeBron’s handling of his son Bronny’s NBA career, the tension boiled over in a now-famous courtside confrontation. Smith has been blunt about where they stand. “LeBron and I don’t like each other. We’re never gonna like each other,” he admitted, claiming James used the situation with his son as an excuse to confront him over a long-standing issue.

But for Smith, it’s all part of the business. And business is booming. He recently signed a new five-year, $100 million contract with ESPN and is expanding his empire with two new shows on SiriusXM. “September can’t come soon enough,” Smith declared. “Buckle up! I’m coming!”

But it turns out, Stephen A. Smith, taking over the sports world, might just be a warm-up act. His unique ability to command attention has led to serious speculation about a future in an even more combative arena: politics. And it’s a possibility he is openly embracing.

Why Stephen A. Smith thinks he could be President

When Stephen Colbert recently asked him if he’d ever run for president, Smith’s answer was classic Stephen A. “Why not?” he shot back.

He says his interest comes from a deep frustration with the political system. “I’m a registered Independent. I don’t like either party,” he explained. “A large part of the problems that exist in this country, is because both sides have been so polarizing… The American citizens are used as pawns and take advantage of and I hate it. I detest it.”

He believes his personality is exactly what’s missing in Washington. In a recent Rolling Stone interview, he owned his “intensely polarizing” reputation. “Either you’re for me or you’re against me, but that’s the way I like it. That’s what I signed up for,” he said. His goal isn’t to be loved, but to be respected. “Respect is what I earn, and I gotta wake up and earn that every single day.”

It’s that mentality—the willingness to be confrontational—that he thinks could work in politics. He believes he can connect with people on an actual level and that his voice is needed. It’s a bold idea, but for a man who has built a career on being unapologetically himself, a run for the highest office doesn’t seem so far-fetched.

This isn’t the first time he’s talked about it, though he admits the financial sacrifice would be huge. For now, he seems happy to use his massive platform to talk about the issues he cares about. But as his media empire grows, the door to a different kind of public service is clearly staying open.