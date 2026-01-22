Stephen A. Smith’s Unusual Take On LeBron James Will Not Please ‘Friend’ Jeanie Buss

Inner circles described Jeanie Buss’s private frustration over LeBron James‘ influence in the LA Lakers. Klutch Sports, which also managed Anthony Davis, in particular, became a target for the governor. She disapproved of Bron being called a “franchise savior”. Interestingly enough, ESPN’s Baxter Holmes’ latest bombshell on Buss and the Lakers has become a case study for James’ supporters.

However, even the voices that rarely speak in favor of the 41-year-old have spoken up. For example, ESPN’s veteran analyst, Stephen A. Smith. In the latest edition of First Take, the 58-year-old downplayed the idea of abuse of power, arguing that the agent’s actions were normal industry behavior rather than something excessive or improper.

“If you have some muscle, you’re going to flex it from time to time to ensure that your tenure is as successful as it possibly can be,” Smith said. He explained that ‘powerful’ agents, like Rich Paul, often apply firm pressure to protect their interests, and while such tactics may feel forceful, they are common practice and not illegal or unethical.

In the meantime, Smith dropped another bombshell of an opinion. “This notion that Rich Paul is some kind of villain because Klutch Sports was wielding its power, and it was leaning on LeBron James to do it. I will remind you, the Lakers had really, really, really regressed.”

Stephen A. Smith further argued that the team never truly lost stature due to its historic weight and elite standing, ranked among the top two ever. However, he adds crucial balance.

The arrival of its superstar, LeBron, reversed decline, restored relevance, and revived credibility. Therefore, legacy mattered, yet influence from him accelerated recovery, stabilized perception, and reestablished competitive gravity across the league.

The Bubble Era championship stands as proof of Smith’s argument. Now, going back in time, a few seasons between LA’s last NBA win and its latest NBA win, you’ll see how LeBron indeed emerged as a “franchise savior” even if Jeanie Buss denies the claims.

Lakers transition from Kobe Bryant era to LeBron James era

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2010-11 to 2018-19 era was a rollercoaster, shifting from Kobe Bryant’s dominance to LeBron James’ arrival amid chaos. After the 2010 title, Kobe battled injuries while Pau Gasol struggled, and the team faced coaching instability under Mike Brown, Mike D’Antoni, and others.

Records plummeted from 57-25 in 2010-11 to 17-65 in 2015-16, sparking six straight seasons without playoff appearances. Failed trades like Chris Paul for Lamar Odom disrupted chemistry, while aging stars and heavy minutes for Kobe accelerated the decline, making free agents wary of joining the franchise.

Roster mismanagement worsened struggles as the 2016 salary cap spike led to costly contracts for Luol Deng at $72M over four years and Timofey Mozgov at $64M over four years. These signings clogged the cap and offered little production.

Players like Matt Barnes noted that front office dysfunction under Mitch Kupchak deterred talent. By 2018, the Lakers were 37-45. Free agents prioritized contenders likethe Warriors or Spurs. Thus, leaving the franchise in a prolonged rebuilding phase despite the purple and gold legacy.

Meanwhile, LeBron James’ 2018 signing changed the trajectory, ending the six-year playoff drought and restoring credibility. He averaged 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 8.3 assists, elevating Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma.

His presence enabled the Anthony Davis trade, producing the 2020 bubble title with LeBron as Finals MVP. James influenced culture, endorsing Frank Vogel and embracing accountability. Since 2018, the Lakers have held a 127-76 record in their played games.

Therefore, one could say that LeBron James truly rewrote the Los Angeles Lakers’ fate at his arrival. He turned chaos into culture. Doubt into drive, and helped the team recover their championship-winning core. Therefore, amidst criticism on accountability and Jeanie Buss’s reported discontent, Stephen A. Smith sees through the noise.