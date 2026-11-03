Stephen A. Smith & Spike Lee Urge Knicks to Reject Donald Trump’s Invite Amid James Dolan’s Stance

The New York Knicks’ historic 2026 NBA championship run broke a 53-year franchise title drought, but as the team begins its title-defense campaign, there’s a new question looming: Will the Knicks go to the White House and meet incumbent President Donald Trump? According to Stephen A. Smith, some internal tension over the potential White House visit has reportedly surfaced within the organization. Besides the ESPN personality, fresh off his own White House visit, having strong opinions, filmmaker Spike Lee publicly made an appeal to Jalen Brunson & Co.

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Hall-of-Famer Knicks fan, Spike Lee publicly urged Knicks players to decline the invitation from President Donald Trump. This stance could very well set the players on a collision course with franchise governor James Dolan.

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Dolan, a long-time friend and political supporter of President Trump, publicly accepted a White House invitation shortly after New York secured its title in June. However, reports indicate that several key players have shown reluctance to make the trip.

Speaking on ESPN’s First Take, Smith addressed the rumors surrounding the team’s slow start to the 2026–27 season, noting that the lack of consensus over the White House visit has created palpable tension within the Knicks organization.

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“People have been a little bit stressed,” Smith reported through sources close to the team. “Because the owner, James Dolan, has an attitude with players because they don’t want to go to the White House.”

Without dropping names, Smith clarified he hasn’t heard from the players themselves. But said, “I don’t know whether it’s true or not, but I’ll believe anything when it comes to James Dolan because he’s a walking embodiment of petulance. This man is as petty as they come.”

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Smith added that Dolan might be eager to schedule the visit regardless of player sentiment. “He’s petty enough to have an attitude because he’s tight with Trump and wants to go to the White House, and some of the players, if not most of them, might not want to go,” Smith suggested.

SAS chose to take Trump’s invitation to be able to directly advocate for causes he’s passionate about to the POTUS. However, many in the fanbase are concerned about the players who won’t be given the same autonomy he had.

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Spike Lee voices Knicks fans’ concerns out lo ud

Shortly after the Knicks were crowned NBA champions, Dolan said on WFAN’s The Carton Show, “We just did receive an invitation from the White House, which we accepted.”

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Weeks later, Jalen Brunson said the team is yet to discuss whether they want to accept the invitation. Rumors emerged aligning with Smith’s report that players are reluctant to take the invite.

Filmmaker and prominent Knicks court-side fixture Spike Lee echoed those sentiments during an interview with Variety, arguing that Dolan cannot mandate player participation for a political ceremonial visit.

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“He can’t force them!” Lee said. “It’s been years since the last NBA team has gone. They’re not going. I hope they don’t go! I hope they don’t go.”

Trump’s arrival at MSG for the NBA’s Finals Game 3 between the Knicks and San Antonio Spurs created a stir. The security measures around the Garden left fans furious over canceled watch parties. It was also the game when New York’s 13-game playoff winning streak came to an end.

Lee theorized a connection between the loss and the presidential attendance, telling Variety, “That was not just an accident!”

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Like Lee’s conspiracy theory about Game 3, fans believe similar pressure about the White House invite and ownership is behind the Knicks’ 3-4 start to the season.

If the Knicks decline or skip the visit, it would align with recent precedents set across the league. No NBA championship team visited the White House during Trump’s previous term in office from 2017 to 2021, beginning when the Golden State Warriors declined in 2017 and 2018, followed by the 2019 Toronto Raptors.

The Biden administration did not host the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers due to COVID-19 regulations, and the 2023 Denver Nuggets couldn’t make their appointment twice due to scheduling issues. But the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks, the 2022 Golden State Warriors and the 2024 Boston Celtics met Joe Biden.

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The 2025 Oklahoma City Thunder did not visit due to scheduling issues. The Knicks might continue that precedent if Spike Lee gets a say.

With the Knicks navigating an up-and-down start to their 2026–27 campaign, the organization has yet to make an official announcement for a potential White House trip.