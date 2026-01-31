Stephen A. Smith Suggests Giannis-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Team-Up as ESPN Insider Confirms Thunder Trade Talks

If the OKC Thunder had maintained the kind of record they had in the first quarter of the season, any trade conversation coming out of their camp would be considered fake. After a 24-1 start, they are now 38-11 in the season, and the concerning trend has pushed them among an average strong team that needs to make a few trades to address their championship chances. There are reports that the Thunder is exploring the trade market.

According to NBA Insider Brian Windhorst, OKC had entered the trade market to address their recent trend, which looked like any vulnerable top team in the league. “For the first time in about two years, I’m hearing some Thunder chatter on the trade market in the last few days,” Windhorst said. He has previously stated that the Thunder were looking for a center in an odd move. In what seems like a very unlikely pairing, Smith suggested pairing Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“Who has more assets than Oklahoma City? Courtesy of Russell Westbrook, courtesy of Paul George trade stuff like that. Clippers, of course,” Smith said about the Thunder. “They got a whole bunch of assets. I mean, this is a team ripe with young talent, and on top of all, you got a whole bunch of assets. If anybody, whether it’s Giannis or anybody else, if anybody could go out there and get a player to add to the squad while having assets to give up, players and draft picks, it’s the Oklahoma City Thunder.”

The Thunder have strategically positioned themselves with the NBA’s most robust asset portfolio, holding multiple first-round picks annually through 2032.

Beyond their own selections each year, OKC controls valuable protected picks from Philadelphia (2026, top-4), Utah (2026, top-8), San Antonio (2027, top-16), and Denver (2027, top-5), plus several swap rights.

This unprecedented collection of future assets gives OKC unparalleled roster-building flexibility. GM Sam Presti has masterfully balanced two competing priorities: accumulating draft capital through shrewd trades while simultaneously developing a young core anchored by SGA.

The result is a unique competitive advantage. OKC can pursue aggressive trades without mortgaging its future, since no contending team would realistically offer the package required to pry away its established stars.

This dual-threat capability of sustainable asset accumulation and core player retention positions the Thunder as the league’s most future-proof franchise.

According to Windhorst, the Thunder were not yet desperate for any move.

“Having said that, I don’t think that’s something they’re going to be aggressive about, he added. “Sam Presti, a couple of years ago, traded for Gordon Hayward mid-season, thought it was a mistake and has come out and said he doesn’t really like the idea of mid-season trades.

However, according to Windhorst, given how the Thunder team has played recently, they might be looking for “opportunities.”

Thunder won their first NBA title in the 2024-25 season, largely due to a series of savvy trades by Presti. In 2024, OKC traded Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso, upgrading their defense and spacing with a proven 3-and-D wing who proved pivotal in the championship run.

The 2023 draft-night move-up for Cason Wallace (via pick rights and Davis Bertans) also bolstered backcourt depth.

Can the Thunder make a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade?

In the last 23 games, the Thunder are 14-9. It is not hard to see why they might want to make some moves to solidify their roster and give themselves a better chance at winning the title this year.

However, trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo is not a daily occurrence in this league, and it certainly isn’t a trait Presti has shown over the years.

Yes, the Thunder can make a trade to pair Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. OKC has all the valuable assets to make a trade for Antetokounmpo, the biggest being its future assets, which could easily put Milwaukee on the negotiating table.

However, the bigger question is the Thunder’s willingness to pull the trigger and dismantle their championship roster, and to get rid of future picks.

“Oklahoma City has an enviable collection of draft picks. But would adding Antetokounmpo be worth breaking up a championship roster and depleting many of those future assets?” ESPN’s Bobby Marks asked.

The Thunder have also built their team around SGA, and bringing in a superstar player to play alongside him would require significant changes, especially in how the Thunder approach their games.

The Damian Lillard trade made the Bucks an instant title contender but turned out to be disastrous for them.

The likelihood of OKC making smaller moves can’t be denied, but the Antetokounmpo trade would be too much to handle in mid-season for both teams.