Stephen A. Smith Takes Major Hit as LeBron James Becomes Clear Choice For 340 Million Americans

The beef between Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James isn’t just for show. It’s real, it’s personal, and it’s been one of the most fascinating cold wars in sports media. It all started with Smith’s criticism of LeBron’s son, Bronny, and exploded in a now-infamous courtside showdown where LeBron told the ESPN host to “keep my son out of this.” What followed was a public war of words—Smith calling LeBron “weak,” LeBron accusing Smith of using his family for a “Taylor Swift tour run” of publicity. The two have since openly admitted their mutual dislike.

But just when you thought this feud couldn’t get any stranger, it has spilled out of the sports arena and into a new, far more consequential one: the world of politics. In a twist that feels straight out of a movie, both men are now being seriously discussed as potential candidates for President of the United States in 2028. And in this new contest, the early numbers are showing a clear, and perhaps surprising, winner.

So, could we really see President James? While LeBron himself has never said a word about running for office, the idea has caught fire among political pundits. Writer Freddie deBoer recently made the case that LeBron would be a “game-changing candidate” who could “handily win an election.” And it’s not just talk. A recent poll of Ohio voters found that 37% of them already view him favorably, a number most politicians would kill for. Add in his 53 million followers on X, and you have a platform that could instantly reshape an election.

Stephen A. Smith, on the other hand, has been anything but quiet about his ambitions. In a recent interview, he said that so many people have asked him to run for president that he feels he has “no choice” but to consider it. A vocal critic of both parties, he believes his unique ability to “resonate with the masses” would make him a powerful force in Washington.

But as these two rivals find themselves in this new, unexpected competition, the betting markets have delivered a stunning verdict—and a major blow to Smith’s political hopes. On Polymarket, a popular prediction market, LeBron James currently has an 8% chance to be the 2028 Democratic nominee, giving him the fourth-best odds and putting him ahead of former Vice President and 2024 Presidential candidate Kamala Harris. And Stephen A. Smith? He’s sitting at just 3%. For a man who has built an empire on the power of his voice, the numbers are a harsh reality: when it comes to the ultimate popularity contest, the King still reigns supreme.

But while the political world might be ready for President James, his own team seems to be preparing for life without him. For the first time in his legendary career, the ground is shifting under LeBron James in Los Angeles, and he’s not the one causing the earthquake.

LeBron James’ future in L.A. is uncertain

The blockbuster trade that brought Luka Doncic to the Lakers wasn’t just about adding another star; it was a public declaration that the future of the franchise has a new face. The signs are impossible to ignore. For the first time since he arrived in L.A., the Lakers didn’t offer LeBron a contract extension.

He opted into the final year of his deal, a massive $52.6 million, but beyond that? Crickets. His agent, Rich Paul, threw gasoline on the fire with a cryptic statement about needing to “evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career,” a clear warning shot to the front office.

But the real tea is what’s happening behind closed doors. Reports say LeBron has been left out of the high-level planning sessions that are shaping the team’s future. Those meetings are all about Luka now. In fact, LeBron was notably absent from a pivotal planning dinner attended by team president Rob Pelinka, coach JJ Redick, new centerpiece Luka Dončić, and Dončić’s agent, where the franchise mapped out its short- and medium-term strategy. The Lakers are building their next chapter around their new, younger superstar, and for the first time, the King is on the outside looking in. As ESPN’s Brian Windhorst put it, the whole situation has created a “stress max right now for Luka,” as the Lakers anxiously wait for him to sign a long-term deal.

via Imago Feb 20, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates with guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward Rui Hachimura (28) after beating the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

So what does LeBron do? While the NBA world is in a frenzy, he’s been in Monaco, focused on his new electric raceboat team. Is he unbothered, or is this a classic LeBron power play? As Rachel Nichols noted, “This is the playbook of LeBron James when he wants to get the team he plays for to do more for him.” It’s the ultimate chess move: apply pressure, raise the stakes, and usually, win in the end.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This professional crossroads makes the political speculation even more fascinating. With his reign in L.A. looking like it’s coming to a close, a post-basketball LeBron would have all the time, money, and influence in the world to think about a different kind of court. Whether he actually makes that jump is anyone’s guess, but one thing is for sure: the final chapter of LeBron James’s public life is shaping up to be his most fascinating one yet.