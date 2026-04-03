Stephen A. Smith Under Fire for Insensitive Remark on Luka Doncic’s Injury vs OKC Thunder

Luka Doncic just authored one of the NBA’s most scorching single-month runs, bulldozing back into MVP contention with a blistering 37.5 points per game tally while fueling the Los Angeles Lakers’ 15-2 rampage that reignited title dreams. But last night’s humiliating Oklahoma City Thunder beatdown exposed the harsh truth: JJ Redick’s squad still lacks that elusive X-Factor—at least according to one loudmouth analyst who’s not holding back.

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Stephen A. Smith has a reputation that precedes him, growing into one of LA’s most fervent critics over the course of his career. He aimed his latest tirade at Doncic and the Lakers, rubbing the yellow and purple faithful the wrong way.

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“We are sick and tired of the damn noise, let’s pump the brakes and understand there’s a difference between who the hell we are and who the hell they are,” Smith said this morning on ESPN First Take. “The Lakers were down at the half by 30. Getting their a**es whipped. I mean, it was a stomp, okay. It was almost so that it’s a good thing that Luka actually got hurt and had to get taken out in the third quarter because when we saw him holding his hamstring in the first half, a lot of us was like, wait a minute, now that wasn’t happening when you were dropping 30+ in the last 12,13,15 games.”

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There’s some truth to what Smith, Kendrick Perkins, and other analysts are saying about LeBron James and the Lakers. JJ Redick’s team holds a 1-10 record against top-four opposition this season. They are winless against OKC, the Boston Celtics, and the Detroit Pistons. They are 1-3 against the San Antonio Spurs, with the only win coming early in the season by a narrow two-point margin.

But that doesn’t justify Smith’s unfiltered comments about Luka’s hamstring injury. These comments seem normal for a social media troll, but when it comes from a senior primetime reporter, it paints a bleak picture for modern media outlets.

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“Suddenly, now your damn hamstring is hurt? We were looking at it with a raised eyebrow,” Smith kept on going. “Because an a** kicking will do that to you. It will make you humble, it will make you run for cover, it will make you run to the locker room, it will make you pretend that you got to use the bathroom, it will make you pretend that something might be a family emergency or anything just to get away from those confines.”

Ultimately, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Co. registered a sensational 96-139 victory in front of home supporters to down their divisional opponents and extend their winning streak to four games. But Smith’s questionable analysis today has done the damage, with fans demanding an apology.

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Lakers faithful lash out at Stephen A. Smith over Luka Doncic insults

NBA fans are not happy with Smith’s latest tirade. Although his outspoken signature style is popular amongst a certain subset, this morning’s comments on Doncic (especially about his injury) are being labelled as ‘poor taste’.

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One particular Doncic fan, Yuna Marie, questioned ESPN’s credibility for allowing analysts like Smith and Perkins to get significant screentime. “@espn you need to reevaluate your staff – are professionalism and basic decency no longer standard? You had this on national sports news?”

Another X user, Drew Scott, called out Smith’s hypocrisy for criticising the Lakers but staying silent about his beloved New York Knicks. “So Stephen A Trump won’t dismiss the Lakers after getting blown out by the World Champs. But being a supposed diehard Knicks fan, he’ll dismiss them being blown out by the Pistons? Make it make sense,” he wrote.

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Luka’s left hamstring injury more or less puts his MVP title aspirations in jeopardy. Latest MVP polls show him trailing behind Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, and 3x champion Nikola Jokic. JJ Redick’s staff is awaiting MRI scan results to determine the extent of the injury.

One Luka Doncic fan account lashed out at Smith for suggesting that the Slovenian faked an injury without any proof. “Y’all lowkey going to hell to suggest Luka would fake an injury that could keep him out for the rest of the season and lose his All-NBA. You’re supposed to be a real journalism channel, and this is what we get.”

Some would argue that this is just the nature of sports journalism in 2026. These soundbites are exactly what garners views and likes on social media. Don’t hate the player, hate the game, we imagine SAS would respond. But as a senior NBA analyst and reputed reporter, he definitely could do better.