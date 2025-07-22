Stephen A. Smith Unhappy With Media, Takes Unusual Stance on Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion

“This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.” The now-famous words by Megan Thee Stallion depict the love she has for the Mavericks star, Klay Thompson. The hoops community was hit by the storm when TMZ first reported that Klay and Megan were the newest couple in town. Since then, the pair has confirmed the rumors, made their first red carpet appearance, and even shared workout videos. While many fans and celebrities alike are gushing over the new lovebirds, a few of them do not seem to be on board the wagon yet (Cough, Shaquille O’Neal!). And for the naysayers, Stephen A. Smith had piece of mind that he wanted to share.

Appearing on his YouTube channel, Stephen A. Smith, aka the guy with an unlimited supply of saliva, kicked things off by saying that he considers Klay Thompson “one of the top five shooters in the history of basketball”. While the sportscaster has often taken a critical stance on several players, Thompson apparently doesn’t fall under that category. He further added, “I’ve always resented how the media, by naming Kemba Walker third team All-NBA one year ago, cost Klay Thompson about $30 million. I’ve always resented that. Always”. For once, he sounds slightly agreeable!

The ESPN Sportcaster then commented on Thompson’s relationship with Megan, taking a shot at the people who are “looking to get into his personal affairs”. Stephen A. had nothing but praise for Megan. If anything, it was perhaps too much praise. “She is fly. She does look good. You understand? I mean, he could do a lot worse, and she is talented and I wish them nothing but the best. I’m happy for him. You understand what I’m saying?” said Smith. He continued, saying, “I mean, more props to Klay Thompson, as far as I’m concerned. You know, it just something else he’s one at. Something else he’s one at. Okay. Bravo. Bravo. The brother could do worse. It’s Megan Thee Stallion we’re talking about here. There’s a reason she’s called the Stallion. You understand what I’m saying? You understand what I’m saying?”

It is very unusual for Stephen A. to first praise a player, and second, give blessings to his relationship. And sound mildly sane while doing so. Klay Thompson should be named in the Hall of Fame just for this achievement. But as previously attributed, not everyone is on board with the Klay-Megan relationship train.

Shaquille O’Neal gives a six-week deadline to the Klay-Megan relationship

During an episode of his podcast with Mike Tyson, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal didn’t hold back when asked about the new couple. During the conversation, Shaq’s co-host Adam Lefkoe asked him whether he had heard about “the new hot couple”, Shaq instantly said, “Six weeks. That’s how long it’s gonna last”. Shots fired.

Mike Tyson, though, had a more positive take on the relationship. The legendary boxer said, “Listen? Come on. I don’t know. Listen, man. She got shot for that bulls— that might last a long time. You know, six weeks ain’t nothing. She got shot. So, you got to you got to give her some credit, right? You got to give a little credit that he might got some staying power with that bulls—”. Here, Tyson was referring to the rapper’s alleged incident with Tory Lanez.

It’s hard to set a 6-week deadline when the couple have attended a gala together, and Stallion has proclaimed Thompson as the “nicest” person she has dated. After 6 weeks, and still no breakup, we hope that Klay Thompson is the first one to gloat. Maybe he brings Stephen A. Smith in clutch to prove a point.