Stephen A. Smith, Who Has Beef With LeBron, Reacts to Daughter’s Confession About Bryce James

It’s not often that Stephen A. Smith gets caught off guard on his own show. For years, the ESPN star has made a career out of being the loudest and sharpest voice in the room, always ready with a hot take, always ready to spar. But this week, a surprising moment came not from LeBron James, not from a rival analyst, but from someone much closer to home: his own daughter, Samantha Smith.

The exchange was funny, awkward, and went instantly viral. Yet beneath the laughs, it tapped directly into one of the most dramatic storylines in NBA media right now, the ongoing war of words between Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James.

Before we dive into Samantha’s eyebrow-raising confession, it’s worth rewinding to understand why her playful comments landed like a thunderbolt.

The tension between Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James has been simmering for months, ignited in January 2025 when Smith questioned whether Bronny James truly deserved his NBA roster spot. On First Take, Smith bluntly said: “We all know that Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad.”

That single sentence lit the fuse.

Smith doubled down, pointing to Bronny’s modest college stats (4.8 points per game at USC) and early NBA struggles (1.4 points per game in 18 appearances with the Lakers). He argued Bronny should be developing in the G-League, not occupying a roster spot in the league’s most storied franchise. For LeBron, who had long dreamed of playing alongside his eldest son, those remarks cut deep.

Things reached a boiling point on March 6, 2025, when LeBron confronted Stephen A. Smith courtside during a Lakers vs. Knicks game. Cameras caught the heated moment, with LeBron reportedly telling him: “Yo, you gotta stop talking s*** about my son. You gotta stop f***ing with my son. That’s my son, that’s my son!”

Clips exploded across social media, with fans dissecting every frame. Smith later recounted the incident, calling LeBron’s actions “weak,” though he admitted he understood a father’s instinct to protect his child.

The feud spiraled from there. LeBron accused Smith of exploiting the drama for attention. Smith hit back, calling LeBron a liar and dredging up personal accusations,some of which he later retracted, like the false claim that LeBron skipped Kobe Bryant’s memorial. By the summer of 2025, Smith was openly saying, “If I never speak to him again in life, I’m good with it.”

That’s the climate in which Samantha Smith dropped her surprise bombshell.

During a recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, Samantha made an appearance that no one saw coming. Sitting casually, she began telling a story about going to a Cavaliers vs. Warriors game, praising the talent she saw on the floor. Then came the curveball.

“I have to tell you guys,” Samantha said, “I remember Bryce James, right? He’s a great player, right? Okay. And there’s Bronny, too. But I remember I used to have the biggest crush on Bryce James like a year ago. So, it was really awkward when there was like a lot of beef just between Bryce and I. He doesn’t know who I am.”

Cue the record scratch. On camera, Stephen A. Smith nearly jumped out of his chair. “What?!!” he exclaimed, his face registering every bit of fatherly disbelief. Samantha quickly walked it back with a laugh: “I’m joking.” Smith, not missing a beat, shot back: “You better be.”

The moment had everything: humor, awkwardness, and just enough tension to make viewers wonder if Stephen A. was about to break character on his own show.

To be clear, Samantha’s “beef” with Bryce James doesn’t actually exist. In the same breath, she admitted that Bryce doesn’t even know who she is. Her comments were a playful fabrication, meant to poke fun at her dad and stir the pot in light of his highly publicized clashes with LeBron. Still, it worked. Fans immediately clipped the segment and spread it across X and YouTube. Within hours, “Stephen A. roasted by his daughter” was trending. Even Smith himself leaned into the joke, reposting the clip and admitting he’d been “roasted” on his own platform.

Later in the show, Samantha clarified: “Just for the record, my dad’s not a hater, you guys. I’m just going to leave it there. But like some things are better left unsaid.” It was the perfect wink to the audience, simultaneously defending her father while twisting the knife just a little more.

Bryce James: The Unlikely Centerpiece

For context, Bryce James, LeBron’s younger son, is a 17-year-old high school senior at Sierra Canyon, committed to play college basketball at Arizona starting in 2025. Just this past spring, he helped his team win the CIF State Division 1 title, a moment celebrated by the entire James family.

Unlike Bronny, Bryce has not been the target of Stephen A. Smith’s critiques. At most, Smith has mused on-air about Bryce’s potential, suggesting he might end up the better prospect between the two brothers. There’s no history of bad blood, no fiery takes, no direct feud.

That’s why Samantha’s joke hit so hard. By weaving Bryce into the narrative, she brought fresh comic relief to a feud that has otherwise been bitter and personal.

The internet loved it. On Reddit, fans marveled at how effortlessly Samantha “cooked” her father. On X, memes flew comparing her to the very athletes and coaches Smith grills daily. Media outlets framed it as a rare moment of levity in the larger, ugly feud between Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James.

Even critics of Smith’s hot-take style seemed to enjoy seeing him on the receiving end for once. As one user wrote: “After months of him going at LeBron, it took his daughter 30 seconds to body him on his own show.”

At the heart of this moment is the human side of a feud that has dominated NBA storylines for much of 2025. Samantha’s playful jab reminded viewers that even the most combative personalities can get humbled at home. And in a way, it highlighted exactly why the LeBron-Smith feud resonates: it’s not just about basketball, it’s about family, pride, and what happens when the personal collides with the professional.

For Stephen A. Smith, who’s built his career on dishing out heat, the tables briefly turned, and fans couldn’t get enough.

So here’s the question: after seeing Samantha Smith roast her dad on-air, do you think this playful moment softened the edge of Stephen A.’s feud with LeBron,or does it only add another layer to a saga that just won’t quit?