Stephen Curry Accompanied by Son Canon to New Job After Rare Offseason Trouble

“My journey from when I got to Davidson in 2006 to now demonstrated that I had the opportunity to play basketball at the highest level, got a great education, an amazing network through the Davidson alumni, and continue to wave the Davidson flag,” said Stephen Curry. He highlighted wanting those same things for other talented, high-character student-athletes after being named the assistant GM for Davidson College’s basketball teams. Curry is the first active player in U.S. major professional sports history to take an administrative job with a college team. With his work, he will be setting a benchmark for other athletes to follow in the future. Therefore, when looking to make an impression with the teams, the Golden State Warriors star didn’t wait until the college basketball season began.

Social media users recently highlighted Stephen Curry hosting his first Bay Area mini-workout session with the Davidson men’s basketball team. Steph’s father, Dell Curry, and his 7-year-old son Canon accompanied the star. With the players of the team surrounding him, Curry reflected on his own journey with Davidson, which concluded 16 years ago, to pave the way for a monumental NBA career. In Curry’s own words, “I wish I could go back and relive it, because it was that much fun”.

Curry then proceeded to either participate in the drills with the players or motivate them while they took turns making shots. From one-handed passing and fast dribbling to dribbling the basketball in one hand and balancing a tennis ball in the other, the players were put through an extensive drill. Curry wasn’t lowering the standard for anyone, participating along with them and shooting his iconic 3s from afar.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hey, if you need someone to motivate you through basketball drills, who better to have than an offensive force like the 4x NBA champion? As one of the participants summed with a wide smile, “It’s exciting. It’s Curry, man!”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WarriorsTalk (@warriorstalk) Expand Post

Stephen Curry attended Davidson from 2006 to 2009. Throughout 3 seasons, and 174 games (starting in 172), the NBA 3-point leader averaged 24.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. On the shooting front, he recorded 8.2-17.5 (47.0%) field goals, 4.0-9.6 (41.7%) 3-pointers, and 4.2-4.8 (87.5%) free throws per game. By the time he left, Curry was the Southern Conference’s all-time leading scorer. He set the SoCon career record for most made 3-pointers (414) and an NCAA record with 162 triples back in 2008. The 28.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists he averaged in his final collegiate season allowed him to be declared the 2009 NCAA Scoring Champion. Therefore, there could have been no better member of Davidson’s alumni to assist the players during the recent training session.

Stephen Curry himself would have needed the motivation boost from this Bay Area training session. To know that he can still dominate on the basketball court and can impart wisdom to the next generation of players. After all, from what he recently showed us, the Warriors player had to make up for a bad day on the golf course.

Stephen Curry missed the majority of putts while promoting Adam Sandler’s upcoming flick

Stephen Curry has been spending his off-season quite productively. Along with attending music festivals with his wife, Ayesha, and holding practice sessions, Curry was also devoting some time to the golf course. With the American Century Championship approaching, and Curry feeling the need to defend his 2023 title, the player is putting in the work. Unfortunately, from what he recently showed us, the NBA star has to improve in one aspect of golf: those close putts. Well, close putts with a hockey stick.

The 4x NBA champion recently shared a post on Instagram for his 58.1 million followers. He highlighted himself on the golf course, making a certain number of putts, from 10 feet, in 30 seconds. He wasn’t using a traditional golf club, but rather a hockey stick! All part of a way to promote Adam Sandler’s upcoming Netflix film Happy Gilmore 2.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The countdown began, and Curry began hitting them shots. The first one missed, and so did the 2nd one, but the 3rd one went in. Unfortunately, the next, and last successful putt, wouldn’t come until 2 seconds were remaining. After the countdown ran out, even Curry had to exclaim, “Oh no, that’s so bad.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Misses like that aren’t something expected from Stephen Curry. After all, he is someone who has been practicing golf since the age of 10. His handicap score is reportedly an astounding +1.3. Not only did he win the American Century Championship in 2023, but he also left the attendees baffled after making an iconic hole-in-one during the tournament. Therefore, we can assign some of the blame to the ‘hockey stick’ too. Then again, promoting the film was all in good fun. The missed shots shouldn’t be considered as a serious criticism of the NBA star’s golf prowess.

With any luck, Curry proves to us during the 2025 ACC tournament that he has put that rare offseason trouble behind him.