Stephen Curry Addresses Donte DiVincenzo Foul After Comeback Defeat vs Timberwolves

Fans were probably still scrolling past Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s animated reaction to Grayson Allen’s foul, a moment that only fueled the usual “free-throw merchant” chatter around SGA. But that’s the NBA now. Under Adam Silver, the whistle comes fast, and even light contact rarely slides. That reality hit Friday night. With the game on the line, Donte DiVincenzo buried a clutch three with 28 seconds left, and a late foul call finished the job as the Timberwolves edged past the Warriors, 127–120.

“He kind of was holding me off, and I didn’t even know I grabbed his arm,” Stephen Curry said while explaining the late whistle. “It’s kind of instinct. They thought it was enough to make him lose the ball, so whatever that foul situation is, if I grabbed his arm, then yeah. That stuff happens all the time. But in open space, with slow-motion replay, you’re going to see it.”

What looked like a huge defensive play at first, Curry pressuring DiVincenzo in the backcourt and forcing a turnover late in the fourth, didn’t survive the replay. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch challenged the out-of-bounds call, and after review, officials ruled Curry had fouled DiVincenzo before the turnover, flipping the moment and the momentum.

Still, Stephen Curry scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, including a clutch go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:09 remaining.

DiVincenzo may have gotten the whistle late, but earlier in the night, Curry was on the wrong end of a call that left everyone baffled. Midway through the third quarter, as he battled Jaden McDaniels for position, Curry was clearly pulled and yanked to the floor. Instead of a whistle going his way, the refs somehow pinned him with his second personal foul.

The replay only made it worse. Curry stayed down for a beat, then got up and locked eyes with the nearest official in disbelief. The Warriors didn’t challenge it, but the Chase Center crowd didn’t need any prompting; once the replay hit the big screen, the boos came pouring in.

Those moments have followed Curry for most of his 17-year career. He’s rarely been given the benefit of the doubt. Sure, he’ll sell contact at times, every player does. But the irony is, he doesn’t need the calls. If Curry wants free throws, he can get them. He’s shooting 39.1% from deep this season, and more often than not, he isn’t hunting for whistles.

His game is loud enough without them.

Curry’s comeback ends in tough loss for Warriors

Stephen Curry’s return had all the signs of a feel-good comeback. Before the game even tipped off, he reminded everyone he was back by casually drilling his now-famous one-handed tunnel shot. Once the game started, there was no rust, no hesitation. After missing five games with a left quad issue, Curry moved freely, shot with confidence, and poured in 39 points in just 32 minutes.

He hit six threes, filled up the box score, and looked nothing like a player easing his way back from injury. For a night, it felt like vintage Steph had walked right back into the building.

But basketball is never just about one player. Even with Curry carrying the offense, Golden State couldn’t quite hold on. The game stayed tight for most of the night, swinging back and forth with lead changes piling up. Then Timberwolves leaned into its size and patience. Rudy Gobert controlled the paint, finishing with 24 points and 14 rebounds, while Julius Randle added 27.

Late in the fourth, Donte DiVincenzo knocked down clutch threes, including one with under 30 seconds left, to push the Timberwolves ahead for good. So despite Curry’s brilliance, the Warriors walked away empty-handed. Minnesota closed the game with a late surge, and Golden State slipped back to .500 at 13–13.