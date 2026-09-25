Stephen Curry Addresses Retirement as He Reveals Whether Upcoming Season Will Be His Last

Time and again Stephen Curry has narrated that Father time is undefeated. That’s why even the contract extension will need its time. However, that doesn’t mean that the eighteen-season will be the last for the 12-time All-Star.

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“You think about it every day,” Curry admitted to CNBC’s Alex Sherman. “Nobody’s beating Father Time. I say that to say it informs how I work. It informs how I prepare, it informs how I kind of commit to the strategy of preparing myself and also enjoying the time that I have. I know there are fewer days ahead than behind me and that’s okay. I still have a lot to accomplish out there on the court. And I still love to play the game. I still feel like I can play at a high level.”

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Then the Warriors superstar was asked if there are any thoughts of him hanging his boots after this season.

“No. No. There’s a sense of urgency to capitalize on these next two years and see where it takes you. That’s kind of the strategy right now.”

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The story regarding retirement has gained steam after last season’s health issues. He played just 43 games due to persistent swelling and patellofemoral pain syndrome, also known as runner’s knee.



Then there were images and videos from his China tour where the four-time NBA champion was seen limping. However, Stephen Curry played down those injury issues ahead of the NBA season.

“But anyone at this age with this amount of miles, you’re going to be managing something. It’s kind of part of the longevity aspect of this, and I’m not afraid of it.”

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Stephen Curry is eligible for a two-year, $136.7 million extension on August 29. But nearly a month later, though, there’s still no deal. That silence has fueled questions about how the Warriors plan to manage their long-term salary cap.

“It’s going to happen at the right time, once I have all the information I need to make the decision that is right,” Curry added regarding his contract timing. “The team’s been great having that conversation back and forth. If I don’t sign, it won’t affect me in terms of my play or carrying that weight. But I’ll make the decision when I’m ready.”

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With several contracts set to expire, Golden State could have more than $100 million in cap space next summer to chase major free agents. But if Stephen Curry signs the extension right away, that flexibility could drop to around $45 million, adding another layer to the team’s decision.

The Warriors star has stated he would retire with the Golden State and has plans to sign the extension. Meaning the retirement talks and this being his final season are definitely out of the window.