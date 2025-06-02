Stephen Curry Admits Battling Psychological Issue That Troubles Ayesha Curry & 80% of Americans

Time never pauses, even for those who redefine it. The future has a way of creeping in, even for legends like Stephen Curry. He is not ready to say goodbye to basketball just yet, but his eyes are already scanning the horizon. Ownership dreams. A voice in broadcasting. Even a swing on the PGA Tour Champions. The Bay’s beloved sharpshooter is mapping out life beyond the hardwood. Still, behind the spotlight and grand plans, Curry is quietly fighting personal battles. Perhaps, it is the part we rarely get to see.

Stephen Curry is already scripting his next chapter, and it is as bold as his game. In CNBC’s “Curry Inc.: The Business of Stephen Curry,” the Warriors star revealed plans to take full charge of Thirty Ink, his growing empire with ventures like Unanimous Media, Gentleman’s Cut, and 7k consultancy. One career is waiting in the wings. Yet, Curry’s vision stretches even further. He is dreaming big, building more. But even with success on every side, he is still quietly wrestling with his own shadows.

“I’m human like everybody, you have doubts about yourself, you have impostor syndrome at times, like you have an idea of…” Steph confessed to CNBC’s Alex Sherman. The reporter then asked him, “You still have impostor syndrome?” Without a moment’s hesitation, the 4x NBA champ said, “Yeah, like it’s an idea of are you doing everything you can to take care of people that are relying on you? You fulfilling your full potential in all the different areas that I’ve set out to do. Those are daily commitments and daily thoughts that you have to kind of weave through.”

Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the fourth quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center.

Curry admits he is no stranger to self-doubt. He opens up about battling impostor syndrome, that nagging fear of not being enough despite all you’ve achieved. Every day, he questions if he is doing right by those who count on him and pushing himself to the limit. It is a quiet war of purpose, fought in moments nobody else sees.

Nobody knows the weight of silent battles better than Ayesha Curry. She has stood beside Steph through every high and low, yet she fights her own storm too. From the outside, it looks like grace under pressure. But behind the scenes, she too wrestles with impostor syndrome. That quiet question of whether she truly belongs, no matter the spotlight.

Still, Ayesha does not flinch. She has learned that not all battles are in your head. Some are stitched deep into your everyday. And while the world keeps preaching strength, she has found courage in vulnerability. Side by side with Steph, they navigate the noise. Because sometimes, the loudest wars are the ones you fight in silence. Together.

Stephen Curry has helped Ayesha Curry and countless Americans in their psychological battle

Despite the fame, success, and a growing empire, Ayesha Curry quietly wrestles with a voice many know too well. “I have terrible impostor syndrome.” That confession to People reflects a struggle far too common. In fact, the American Psychological Association found that 82% of Americans have faced it. It sneaks in as doubt, whispering that you are not enough, that your wins somehow don’t belong to you.

But Ayesha has never taken the easy way out. She built a multi-million-dollar business with grit and grace. And when that self-doubt gets too loud, Stephen Curry steps in with quiet strength. “He is always there to encourage me, remind me, uplift me, me, and be like, ‘Hey, what do you need today?’” That’s her anchor. Because if anyone knows how to shoot through pressure with calm and confidence, it is Stephen Curry.

Even heroes need saving sometimes. Stephen and Ayesha Curry are proof that strength lives in honesty, and love softens the sharpest edges of doubt. They rise, fall, and rise again—together. Through fame, pressure, and quiet battles, they remind us that showing up for each other is the real win. And in that, they never miss.