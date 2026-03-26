Stephen Curry Admits Ditching Father Dell Curry for Wife Ayesha in Candid Discussion With Michelle Obama

Around the time when his NCAA tournament fame was taking off, Stephen Curry was chasing another goal off the court: winning Ayesha Curry’s heart. Just as much effort as he poured into the court, he matched it in his pursuit off it as well. Yes, it was to the extent that Curry once ditched his father, Dell Curry, to meet his girl.

We have heard a lot about Ayesha and Steph’s first date in LA, anecdotes retold over the years. This time, the couple revisited it in their conversation with Michelle Obama, adding more layers to it.

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In the latest episode of IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson, the duo hosted the Curry couple. Naturally, the conversation shifted to their love life and their first date in LA. And that’s when the superstar admitted to ditching his father. “I knew she had moved out here (LA) to pursue acting, so I hit her up when I was on my way. It was my dad and I coming out. And I actually ditched my dad. We were supposed to go to this party or this dinner. But I told him, ‘Hey, I’m gonna hang out with Ayesha.”

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The Golden State Warriors superstar initially thought it would be a two-hour link-up to rejuvenate their teenage friendship, but they ended up spending the whole night. “She picked me up, and the Astro van she had out here, and we drove around. All the touristy stuff you could do in LA.” It ended up being an unforgettable night for the rest of their lives. Speaking of which, Ayesha once described, “It was one of the best days of my life, honestly.”

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Listening to the wholesome tale, Michelle Obama seemed invested and wanted to know more about it. She asked if Steph was shy, and he immediately replied, “For sure.” However, Ayesha intervened and said her side of the story, “He didn’t come across…I’m shy, and I’m an introvert. He didn’t come across that way at all.”

In fact, on another occasion, Ayesha recalled that night when Steph didn’t hesitate to make the first move, the one that took her off guard. She highlighted an awkward moment from that night when Steph tried to steal a kiss. Luckily, things didn’t go south.

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Thus, revisiting their early days offers more than just nostalgia. It overshadows the foundation that the couple had built on their way to withstand the online trolls and criticisms and remained steady throughout.

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Stephen Curry & Ayesha: A steady ship through the noise

Undoubtedly, Ayesha and Stephen Curry are one of the NBA’s most wholesome couples. Mrs. Curry can frequently be seen in the locker room hallway, waiting to hug her husband as he returns from the game, drenched in sweat. A cherished memory for any Warriors fan who witnessed the team’s dynasty flourish in the mid-2010s.

However, Ayesha has frequently found herself on the losing end of online public discourse. Especially for speaking her mind. According to Woodz and The Shade Room, Steph intervened and defended his marriage after they had previously ignored the hate.

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Nonetheless, these incidents had little impact on the couple’s romantic relationship and continue to inspire fans. In July, the couple will celebrate 15 years of marriage, which is another milestone beyond the dream LA date.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry has not played since January 30 due to a knee injury, and the most recent update indicates that the superstar will return before April. So, the Baby-faced Assassin could return in either of the following games: the Denver Nuggets or the Washington Wizards.