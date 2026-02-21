Stephen Curry Admits Warriors Are Clutching at Straws Over Championship Hopes Amid Injury Layoff

Less than a decade ago, the Golden State Warriors were the NBA’s ultimate nightmare. A roster with killers on every corner of the floor, led by the great Stephen Curry, the Dubs truly defined what a dynasty is. Since their last title in 2022, however, the foundation has started to crack. Right now, things truly look grim for the franchise. Jimmy Butler is out for the season, and the 37-year-old Curry is dealing with a knee injury. With their stars sidelined, any realistic hopes the Warriors had for this season seem to be slipping away.

“It’s like when you come into a season, you have an idea of what this specific team is capable of and what it’s going to take to reach our full potential. Meaning, to be relevant in the championship kind of conversation. And we didn’t get off to a great start, but it was kind of manageable in terms of understanding where we could get better,” Curry told ESPN’s Malika Andrews. “And then we had a 12-15 game run where we were that team again, and the identity was starting to show.”

After the Warriors’ 99-98 loss to Phoenix on Dec. 19, they were 13-15. But as Steph mentioned, they had a good run following that loss, where they won 12 of their 16 games, improving to 25-19. “And then Jimmy goes down, and it’s a tough blow being able to adapt and still figure out how we can put things together with the guys that we have to stay in that conversation,” Curry further told Andrews.

However, the 2x MVP didn’t become a superstar overnight. Stephen Curry and the Warriors have battled through adversity before. Yes, the picture looks darker now, and the 4x champion may be running on 37-year-old legs. But the fire that built a dynasty hasn’t burned out. Curry still has hopes, and it’s the challenge that is keeping him excited to come back.

“It might not look the same as it has in years past, but the belief is still there. That gives you something to get excited about down the stretch of the season,” he added.

The Warriors were in the mix for landing Giannis Antetokounmpo before the deadline. However, now that hope is gone, they have an average roster that is either carried by an injury-riddled Curry. In a loaded West, even if Curry returns, the Dubs don’t have a chance this season.

Should the Warriors shut down Stephen Curry for this season?

Let’s start by saying that the idea had no chance of being entertained by Curry. If he is healthy enough to play, he will suit up just to compete. However, it’s time that the Warriors should take a bit of a realistic approach towards maximizing him and keeping the championship hopes for the future alive. And it all starts with Curry’s health.

The 12x All-Star missed the final five games going into the All-Star break with a runner’s knee. There was hope that he would return after the break. However, Curry is still dealing with the discomfort and pain in his knee. He will be re-evaluated in the next 10 days. The upcoming two-week stretch is brutal for the Warriors. In their next seven games, they only play 2 teams that are below .500.

Even if he does return, he will be on a minute restriction. The Warriors are in for a much bigger slump unless the basketball gods turn things around for them. In all the chaos, it seems like a good idea to shut Curry down for the season. He will turn 38 next month, and it’s never a good idea to play with a knee injury. The long rest will help Curry heal to his full strength. Moreover, the Warriors can make star-powered moves during the offseason to give themselves a better shot at the title next year.

Contrary to the proposed idea, however, Curry is ready to “get back out there as fast as possible.” Given that he is at the end of his career, he would want to play as much as he can.