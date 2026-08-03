Stephen Curry and Draymond Green’s Absence Sparks Questions Over Warriors Unity as Ex-Teammate Celebrates Special Day

Kevon Looney spent a decade alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, winning three NBA championships and becoming one of the Golden State Warriors’ most respected locker-room voices. So when photos from his wedding surfaced online showing several current and former Warriors together, fans quickly noticed two familiar faces were missing.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A photo shared by @TheWarriorsTalk showed Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Jordan Poole, Brandin Podziemski, Damion Lee and several others celebrating Looney’s big day. Curry and Green, however, were not seen in the widely circulated image, prompting questions across social media despite no public reporting suggesting anything beyond their absence from the photo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neither player’s whereabouts at the time of the wedding have been publicly confirmed. What is known is that Curry spent much of July balancing the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, appearances tied to his Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation and other offseason commitments. Green, meanwhile, remained occupied with free agency, podcast recordings and public appearances throughout the month. No public evidence has emerged suggesting either attended the wedding but was left out of the circulating photo.

Their absence stood out largely because Looney has repeatedly spoken about the bond he built with Curry and Green during his decade in Golden State. In his farewell letter after leaving the Warriors in 2025, Looney wrote, “Those were my first two calls. Those guys, they’ve been my big brothers for the past 10 years… calling to tell them I’m heading somewhere else was pretty emotional for me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dub Nation finds Stephen Curry & Draymond Green’s absence odd

A fan commented under the tweet: “No Steph and Draymond smh typical 🤦🏾‍♂️ this is a prime example of why the @warriors struggle to have cohesion as a team because @Money23Green and Steph is never around their teammates spending time with them off the court creating a real bond and I don’t wanna hear about families.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the fans, Curry and Green’s absence reflects a lack of off-court bonding with teammates. They claimed stronger personal relationships help build team chemistry and dismissed family commitments as a valid excuse.

Meanwhile, another one wrote, “Hmm. Something fishy. Did Dray and Steph have something to do why Looney was traded? He said before he didn’t want to leave the Warriors.” Well, Kevon Looney left the Warriors as a free agent in 2025. Moreover, there is no evidence that both Curry and Green had anything to do with the 30-year-old’s exit.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, many fans pointed out that Draymond Green’s absence had something to do with Jordan Poole’s presence at the wedding. Someone commented, “Seeing Poole there and no Draymond shows you who really f*** with who.”

Keeping up with the general sentiment, a fan wrote, “No Dray or Steph, huh?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lastly, another fan said, “No Dray or Steph hurts me.”

It could’ve been the perfect Golden State Warriors reunion. But things turned out differently because Stephen Curry and Draymond Green did not turn up at Kevon Looney’s wedding. And that itself is enough to spark curiosity among the fans.