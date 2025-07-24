Stephen Curry & Wife Ayesha’s Date Night Takes Wild Turn After Struggling To Process Reality

When you’re a global superstar like Stephen Curry and a celebrity chef and author like Ayesha Curry, what does a simple date night look like? Over the years, fans have seen them do it all—from wine tasting in Italy to rocking matching fits at the US Open. But a recent night out took a wild, almost supernatural turn that left even the famously unflappable Stephen Curry completely stunned!

On what was supposed to be a simple date night, Steph and his wife Ayesha had their dinner interrupted by a private performance from actor and magician Vin Chee, and what started as a normal night out quickly turned into something else entirely. Chee took a simple dinner fork and asked a skeptical Steph to just “focus on the fork.”

With a little shake, one of the tines bent at a bizarre angle, right before their eyes. The move left Curry completely baffled, repeating, “wait wait wait wait,” unable to process what he had just seen. But the real stunner was yet to come. Chee handed the bent fork back to Steph. As he slowly opened his hands, he revealed that the fork hadn’t just straightened out—it was now impossibly twisted. All the four-time champion could muster was a single, stunned word: “what.”

But as it turns out, the mind-bending fork wasn’t the only reality the Currys were struggling to process this week. Just a few days ago, Ayesha took to Instagram to celebrate a major family milestone: their eldest daughter, Riley, had just turned 13. The proud mom shared a series of photos of their new teen over the years, but her caption was a mix of love and disbelief.

“And just like that she’s THIRTEEN! Leaving it at that because @stephencurry30 and I are still processing,” Ayesha wrote. “We love our Riley Roo.” For millions of fans, Riley is still the adorable, scene-stealing toddler who crashed her dad’s post-game press conferences back in 2015. She was the 2-year-old who told her MVP dad to “be quiet,” yawned in front of a room full of reporters, and sang Big Sean’s “Blessings” into the mic.

She became an overnight sensation, a moment that, in hindsight, Steph has said he regrets. “If I could take that one back, I probably would,” he admitted in a 2019 interview, explaining his goal was always to give his kids a “normal life.” Seeing that little girl become a teenager is a stark reminder of how quickly time flies, a new reality that’s clearly hitting home for the proud parents.

But while Curry the dad is grappling with his kids growing up, Curry the philanthropist is busy building a future for others on the golf course.

Stephen Curry’s mission in Golf

Steph Curry’s passion for the game is well-known, but for him, it’s more than just a hobby; it’s a mission. “Each year, the Underrated Golf Tour continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible for young golfers who may not have traditionally had access to the game,” Curry said in a recent press release. His youth golf tour, UNDERRATED Golf, is designed to provide a platform for talented players from underrepresented communities.

The tour, which has a specific focus on getting student-athletes from Black and Latin communities on the path to the professional game, recently announced a major new partnership with Fujikura, the number one golf shaft manufacturer on the PGA Tour. The collaboration will give the young athletes on the tour access to the same elite-level equipment and custom fittings that the top pros in the world receive.

It’s a game-changing move, and one that aligns perfectly with the tour’s mission. “It is important for Fujikura to support the UNDERRATED Golf Tour because it is helping shape the future of golf,” said David Schnider, President and CEO of Fujikura. “By amplifying its mission, we are giving its players the same access to the best equipment and custom-fitting benefits that are trusted by the top players in the world.”

For Curry, the tour is about building a legacy that goes beyond the basketball court. “This is about more than just winning — it’s about bringing fresh talent to the forefront, inspiring the next generation of golfers, and showcasing the diversity of the game,” he said. “We want the Underrated Golf Tour to be a stepping stone for these young players to take their game to new heights.” It’s another side of Stephen Curry that fans don’t always get to see, a philanthropist committed to changing the game of golf and solidifying his legacy both on and off the court.