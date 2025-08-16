Stephen Curry Announces Giannis Antetokounmpo Team-Up After Clear Message to Warriors

After a heartbreaking exit from the second round of the playoffs last season, Stephen Curry surely needed a break. So, the Baby-Faced Assassin made sure his 2025 offseason was happening even if the Warriors were deep in troubled waters. Recovering from that nuisance of a hamstring injury, a vacation here and there, and the ACC championship later, the Warriors’ superstar is back with Curry Camp. But again, that’s not all, because brand collaborations and latest partnerships are keeping him busy. And now he’s on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s side!

After two days of Curry Camp, the Golden Boy of the Bay made an announcement. A pretty interesting one as he joined hands with Google Pixel. Now, if you remember, the Greek Freak was in San Francisco earlier this year to attend Google’s event, and Jimmy Butler also happened to be present, which led to a lot of speculation about the 30-year-old leaving the Bucks for the Dubs.

Well, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Google spark a rare kind of magic. Before contracts, he was already snapping away on a Pixel, which makes the bond feel real. Then came commercials, like the one with Simu Liu, where charisma ruled the screen. Now, from Pixel phones to the NBA Pixel Arena, the Greek Freak carries Google’s glow wherever the game goes. And now, Stephen Curry has joined the party. On Saturday, the superstar point guard shared an IG post with the caption: The Google team is expanding their roster. Might just have to shoot my shot…Don’t miss the livestream August 20th at 1 PM EST. #GooglePartner #GooglePixel #MadebyGoogle

After joining hands with the former First Lady Michelle Obama for PLEZi and also showing up for the brand’s event in San Jose, Stephen Curry is partnering with Google. However, this doesn’t mean his ambition for the Golden State Warriors or basketball has shifted. Threezus still wants that fifth championship title. That’s his only motivation, the only drive, and the only dream keeping him going in Year 17.

But with the Warriors stuck in the offseason with no trade moves, which is, of course, shocking to Curry as well, how will the front office help their star realize his dream?

Stephen Curry clarifies his stance with the Golden State Warriors

At this stage, the focus narrows to one goal: chasing a championship. Yet the offseason brings its own chaos, with rosters still unsettled and names shifting in and out. That uncertainty lingers, shaping every thought, because when the prize is everything, even the smallest change feels magnified.

“It’s different for sure. but it’s it’s built on the identity that we were able to create. I said my confidence is built on the identity we were able to create over the last third of the regular season last year. You know, the playoff journey. We have a really good team, and we do know we need some pieces to help get us to the next level,” Stephen Curry said.

“I think our veteran presence that we have with me, Jimmy, and Draymond, we understand how to prepare through that uncertainty. And be able to hit the ground running in training camp, knowing, you know, we should have some movement by then,” Curry noted. He further said, “But you control what you can control. And no matter how many new experiences you have. Or whatever the differences of this offseason versus previous ones are. Like, you don’t let it affect your own personal preparation for the season. And then the conversations that we’re having on what we need to do to get ready.”

Stephen Curry never lets the spotlight stay still. One moment, he is running Curry Camp, the next he is teaming with Google Pixel, and all the while, his eyes stay locked on ring number five. The offseason may swirl with uncertainty, but Curry’s rhythm is clear. He controls the grind, he shapes the dream, and he is ready to fire again.